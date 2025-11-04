Climate action can save lives, boost sustainability

Science20 (S20) South Africa has issued its 2025 Statement on Climate Change and Well-being, calling for urgent, science-driven action to protect the well-being of people, ecosystems, and the planet.

Climate change poses unprecedented risks to health, livelihoods, food and water security, with the greatest impacts on vulnerable populations. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and ecosystem degradation threaten human well-being and the stability of Earth’s life-support systems.

The S20 Statement highlights five priority areas:

Human and Environmental Health – Strengthen monitoring of air and water quality, build early warning systems, and safeguard communities from climate-related health risks.

Food, Water, and Energy Nexus – Promote climate-smart agriculture, support local food systems, and develop resource-efficient urban planning to protect essential resources.

Indigenous Peoples, Local Communities, and Vulnerable Populations – Integrate traditional knowledge, support community-led adaptation, and ensure early warning systems reach those most at risk.

Climate Change Adaptation – Enhance infrastructure, access to climate data, and ecosystem restoration to reduce vulnerability and protect biodiversity.

Climate Change Mitigation – Accelerate emission reductions, adopt renewable energy and circular solutions, and invest in research on emerging technologies like carbon removal under strong governance.

The Statement stresses that addressing climate change is not only critical to reduce risks but also presents opportunities for innovation, sustainable development, and social equity. Integrated planning across health, agriculture, energy, and water systems can improve resilience, create new economic opportunities, and enhance global well-being.

“By acting decisively across these areas, we can transform the climate crisis into a pathway for sustainable prosperity and shared well-being,” the S20 Statement concludes.