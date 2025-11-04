Companies not yet reaping the benefits of AI tools

Eighty-eight percent of HR leaders report their organisations have not realised significant business value from AI tools, according to business and technology insights company Gartner.

“Typically, in an AI-enabled organisation CHROs try to empower employees to drive growth by encouraging learning, exploration, and innovation,” says Sari Wilde, practice vice-president in the Gartner HR practice. “However, empowering employees is not enough and has no significant effect on the likelihood of exceeding revenue goals. Instead, HR needs to integrate AI into employees’ work to drive the desired growth.”

A July 2025 Gartner survey of 2 986 employees found that 77% take AI training when it’s offered – and 65% say they are excited to use AI for work. The same survey found that 62% of employees say AI has saved them time, with those in AI-relevant roles saving an average of 1.5 hours per day.

Conversely, 42% of employees say they know how to identify where AI can be used to improve their work. Seven percent report that AI has actually cost them time.

“Employees struggle with AI’s relevance to their work and many are not using it due to this as well as a belief that their coworkers are not using AI, and that AI cannot improve their work,” says Benjamin Loring, research director in the Gartner HR practice. “Employees need guidance on how to apply AI to realise its benefits.”

To address these concerns, Gartner recommends CHROs take three key actions to create an AI work environment that encourages usage and enables growth:

Apply AI to work frictions

Employees are five times as likely to be top AI users when it solves work frictions, according to Gartner’s July 2025 employee survey.

To start, HR should help employees identify AI use cases – work experiences where AI could help such as bottlenecks that hinder work performance and workflow tension points that cause wasted time and inefficiency. In addition, CHROs should partner with their CIOs to further build AI skills at scale and encourage employees to think deeper about AI possibilities.

Optimise time freed up by AI

Only 7% of organisations provide guidelines to employees on how to use time saved by AI, according to a Gartner July 2025 survey of 114 HR leaders. This lack of guidance increases the likelihood that employees will not use their free time effectively, preventing them from achieving high performance.

To guide free time, CHROs should collaborate with their C-suite peers to identify expected outcomes of AI tool use and then communicate the organisation’s expectations to employees. Time should be redirected to high value tasks – specifically work that drives organisational growth, as well as skills development for future organisational needs. HR leaders also need to encourage employees to use found time for personal well-being and to give back and support the broader community.

Adapt workflows to AI

The Gartner July 2025 employee survey revealed that 73% of employees indicate that technology has replaced work they did as part of their job five years ago. Yet, technology replacement of work tasks has increased inefficiencies – 38% of employees reported that they’ve had to create new processes due to technology, and 41% reported they have to work around formal processes.

To address a work environment that lags behind AI-driven work changes and has outdated workflows that hinder employee performance, CHROs must evolve work, not the workforce. This means leveraging employees and business leaders to help identify process inefficiencies that restrict performance while also evaluating work processes and operations for change – including, but not limited to, roles and governance models.