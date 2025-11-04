IBM launches new defence-focused AI model

IBM has announced the general availability of the IBM Defense Model, a purpose-built AI model designed to deliver reliable intelligence for defence and national security.

Developed together with Janes, a leading provider of open-source defence intelligence, the IBM Defense Model combines IBM’s enterprise-grade AI technology with Janes domain-specific data to empower agencies to make decisions with speed, precision, and confidence in secured, mission-critical environments.

Unlike general-purpose large language models (LLMs), the IBM Defense Model is optimised for defence-specific tasks and deployable in air-gapped, classified, and edge settings. The model aligns with IBM’s focus on smaller fit-for-purpose, open-source AI models and datasets – developed and fine-tuned for specific domains and use cases – that can deliver exceptional value and drive innovation.

Built on IBM’s Granite foundation models and delivered via IBM watsonx.ai, the solution supports planning, reporting, and strategy.

“Defence organisations need AI they can trust – solutions that deliver accurate insights without compromising security or ethics,” says Vanessa Hunt, GM, Technology, US Federal Market for IBM. “The IBM Defense Model provides a fit-for-purpose capability that accelerates mission planning and enhances operational readiness, while reinforcing IBM’s commitment to responsible AI.”

Key features and benefits include:

Defence-specific training: trained on military doctrine, including Janes data, to understand domain-specific terminology and operational context. Unlike other models, IBM’s approach focuses on teaching the model how to interpret realtime data from trusted sources – like an intelligence analyst – rather than memorising static datasets. This helps to reduce hallucinations and maintain mission relevance.

trained on military doctrine, including Janes data, to understand domain-specific terminology and operational context. Unlike other models, IBM’s approach focuses on teaching the model how to interpret realtime data from trusted sources – like an intelligence analyst – rather than memorising static datasets. This helps to reduce hallucinations and maintain mission relevance. Powered by IBM’s trusted technology : built on IBM’s Granite models, the world’s first open models to achieve ISO 42001 certification for AI governance.

: built on IBM’s Granite models, the world’s first open models to achieve ISO 42001 certification for AI governance. Secured deployment: supports air-gapped and classified environments for maximum security.

supports air-gapped and classified environments for maximum security. Continuous intelligence updates: integrated with Janes dynamic defence intelligence data for operational relevance.

integrated with Janes dynamic defence intelligence data for operational relevance. Mission relevant use cases: defence planning, analyst reporting, document enrichment, wargaming, and simulation.

“Our collaboration with IBM brings together Janes trusted defence intelligence and IBM’s advanced AI capabilities,” says Blake Bartlett, CEO of Janes. “This model helps to ensure defence organisations can access timely, relevant insights in secured environments and help them make informed decisions with confidence.”