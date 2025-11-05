The role of long-term device rentals in the as-a-service era

The as-a-service era is synonymous with flexible subscription plans for everything from software to storage and even workspaces.

The logical next step in this journey, says Go Rentals CEO Evan Berger, is extending that same flexibility and cost-efficiency to business devices like laptops, computers, monitors, mobile phones, servers and printers.

“Device-as-a-service (DaaS) (or long-term rentals) brings all of the benefits of on-demand models to end-user computing,” Berger says.

According to Research & Markets, the global DaaS market is forecast to grow from $159.65 billion in 2025 to $815.84 billion by 2030, driven by businesses seeking smarter ways to manage device lifecycles.

Unlike traditional capital purchases, DaaS converts hardware into an operational expense, freeing up capital for strategic priorities.

“It enables companies to scale their device fleets up or down without lengthy procurement cycles,” says Berger. “As teams expand, contract or adopt hybrid models, they can align technology with business needs – ensuring employees always have the tools they need.”

A fully managed DaaS solution bundles hardware, configuration, logistics, finance, insurance and support into one monthly service.

“You’re effectively paying for continuity – ensuring your teams always have working devices when and where they need them,” Berger notes. “Your DaaS partner manages the entire lifecycle – from procurement to support, decommissioning and environmentally responsible disposal. This allows your internal IT teams to focus on strategy instead of device admin.

“For companies without a large internal IT team, a DaaS provider effectively becomes that team,” he adds. “DaaS gives smaller businesses access to the same world-class technology, support and lifecycle management services as larger enterprises. It levels the playing field and allows growing businesses to compete with the same tools, reliability and support enjoyed by bigger companies.”

A major driver for adopting DaaS is that it allows companies to rapidly deploy new devices with no capital outlay – freeing up cash for growth.

“As business owners, we know devices aren’t long-term assets – they’ll always need replacing, especially in a fast-changing world,” Berger adds. “With DaaS, businesses only pay for what they use – while device updates, asset management, the logistics of deploying devices across multiple geographies, insurance claims, replacements and even the disposal of obsolete hardware is handled by the provider. It provides complete cost predictability.”

DaaS also improves control and visibility across a company’s device fleet. Centralised asset management helps businesses track where every device is, who’s using it, and when it’s due for refresh – reducing loss, improving budgeting and supporting compliance.

While the culture of owning hardware prevails in many businesses still, the predictable costs and reduced admin and management overheads offered by DaaS are quickly changing mindsets.

“With DaaS you can start small – in a department or division – and scale it across the business as the benefits prove the business case,” Berger concludes. “With the right partner, it’s a low-risk and high-reward move toward true business agility.”