2026’s defining telecoms trends

Juniper Research has revealed its Top 10 telecoms and connectivity trends for 2026 in a new whitepaper that evaluates the forces redefining telecoms – from AI-driven automation to new connectivity models – and pinpoints where operators, vendors, and investors must act next.

According to Juniper, the 10 trends set to define telecoms in 2026 are:

AI a gents will redefine customer interaction at scale.

will redefine customer interaction at scale. MVNOs and t ravel eSIMs converge to serve the global roamer.

converge to serve the global roamer. RCS b usiness m essaging becomes major battleground for fraud.

becomes major battleground for fraud. New p artnerships between digital marketing agencies and CPaaS platforms.

between digital marketing agencies and CPaaS platforms. Multi-orbit s atellite n etworks lay the groundwork for next-gen connectivity.

lay the groundwork for next-gen connectivity. Messaging and v oice v erification begin to converge for enterprise security.

begin to converge for enterprise security. Substantial g rowth in MVNO l aunches across various industries.

across various industries. 6G r esearch accelerates with focus on terahertz spectrum innovation.

accelerates with focus on terahertz spectrum innovation. KYC APIs see rapid adoption across digital services in 2026.

see rapid adoption across digital services in 2026. Consumer eSIM provisioning to be streamlined to accommodate market shifts.

“This year’s trends demonstrate how telecoms is moving beyond infrastructure towards intelligence as automation, security, and customer experience become central to growth,” says Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. “Operators can no longer compete on network strength alone. Success now depends on how intelligently they use emerging technologies to deliver value, efficiency, and trust across every layer of connectivity.”