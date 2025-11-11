Cell C partners to offer Huawei Cloud

Kathy Gibson reports – Cell C Business has penned a strategic partnership with Huawei Cloud to offer customers solutions built on the Huawei Cloud.

Steven Chen, MD of Huawei Cloud South Africa, points out that Huawei has built 101 data centres globally – three of them in South Africa.

“The Cell C relationship is a good match for the Huawei Cloud strategy,” Chen says. “We have built a lot of use cases in government, retailers, and OTT (over the top) services.

“Based on the strong local connection with Cell C, we can accelerate the digital transformation journey of South Africa.”

Chris Lazarus, chief of sales, call centres and regions at Cell C, points out that the telco has been through a major turnaround over the last couple of years, during which it has modernised its capability.

“The launch of Cell C Business is a strategic move we have taken, where we are now serving the business segment,” Lazarus says. “We think there is an opportunity for Cell C to not only play at the SIM level, but to offer enterprise connectivity, cloud, and more.”

The cloud services are particularly important in relation to Cell C’s existing relationship with government, based on its transversal procurement status.

“There are so many digitisation projects happening within government as they realise the need to use things like cloud to improve on service delivery challenges,” Lazarus says. “This cloud partnership gives us the ability to offer cloud platform as a service to government.”