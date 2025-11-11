Cluttered desktops are a cybersecurity nightmare

Digital hoarding poses a significant and often underestimated cybersecurity risk that extends far beyond a simple productivity issue, argues Anna Collard, senior vice-president of content strategy and CISO advisor at KnowBe4 Africa.

Like a garage slowly filling with forgotten boxes, our digital workspaces are becoming repositories of unmanaged data. We are all familiar with cluttered desktops, full inboxes, and personal files saved on work devices. This is digital hoarding – the compulsive accumulation and retention of digital assets beyond their useful life or business need.

“It includes storing multiple versions of documents, keeping outdated software, maintaining unused accounts, and preserving obsolete databases,” explains Collard.

Unlike physical clutter, digital hoarding creates an invisible risk – people may not even know what data they’re storing or where. “We may be storing personal files mixed with business data across multiple platforms and devices,” she comments.

“This could mean that abandoned projects with sensitive client information are still accessible, while legacy systems could be running alongside modern infrastructure, creating security gaps.”

Email accounts containing years of correspondence, including confidential information, also pose a considerable security risk. “If left unchecked, cloud-storage accounts, shared drives, and personal devices could all be accumulating a treasure trove of uncategorised data,” she shares.

Why we hoard digital data

There are numerous reasons why people may hoard data. “There’s the ‘I might need this someday’ mentality that drives people to retain information, just in case,” says Collard. “There’s also a fear of making the wrong decision by deleting a critical file, so it’s easier to just keep everything.”

Some employees may have a sentimental attachment to their work, making it difficult for them to let go of old projects. In other cases, a lack of clear organisational policies on data retention leaves employees to make their own rules. “When there is no clear guidance, the default behaviour is often to save everything,” Collard notes.

The security implications of digital clutter

This accumulation of data creates a larger attack surface for cybercriminals. “Every account, and device is a potential entry point,” Collard warns. “Outdated software may contain unpatched vulnerabilities, and old documents with sensitive information can be a goldmine for attackers.”

In the event of a data breach, digital hoarding makes it much harder to identify what has been compromised. The sheer volume of data can overwhelm security teams, and the presence of personal files on work devices can blur the lines between personal and corporate liability. Furthermore, retaining data for longer than legally required can lead to non-compliance with regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

How to declutter your digital workspace

Collard believes that tackling digital hoarding requires a combination of clear policies, user-friendly technology, and a shift in organisational culture.

A crucial first step is to establish clear data retention policies that define how long different types of information should be kept. These policies should be automated where possible, with automated prompts that trigger data reviews and clean-up procedures. “Use data loss prevention tools to identify and classify sensitive information automatically,” she suggests, “and establish regular digital decluttering schedules as part of standard business processes.”

Organisations should also make deleting files easier than retaining them. “By providing simple, one-click archive and deletion tools, organisations can create secure disposal processes that employees trust,” she maintains. Implementing graduated storage costs can also make hoarding expensive, while AI-powered tools can suggest files for deletion based on age and access patterns. A practical guideline is the one-year rule – if you have not accessed a file in a year, archive or delete it. Clear folder structures with consistent naming conventions and regular reviews of shared access permissions are also essential.

Ultimately, decluttering effectively requires organisations to engage in cultural and behavioural change. “Recognise and reward employees who maintain clean digital workspaces,” she suggests, “and provide your employees with comprehensive security awareness training on the risks associated with digital hoarding.”

By creating peer accountability through team clean-up challenges, Collard believes that the battle against digital hoarding can be won. “Encourage your employees to share their success stories of improved efficiency through better data management,” she concludes. By treating digital hoarding not as a purely technical problem but as a human behaviour, organisations can move beyond simple storage management to build a more resilient and secure culture, which is crucial for effective management of human risk that exists in every organisation.