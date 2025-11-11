How you resign will have a lasting impact

As 2025 draws to a close, employees planning to resign in the coming months (or in the new year) should prioritise leaving with grace, as resignations today are far more than a mere formality – they’re a defining moment in a professional’s career, a leadership expert says.

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, notes that it’s increasingly common for people to resign impulsively, throwing caution to the wind. Yet, in today’s interconnected world, professionals should exercise greater care than ever when exiting a role.

“The temptation to blow up on the way out is increasingly common, as most people are facing unprecedented pressures from all sides. Many resignations occur in emotionally charged moments, often when unresolved frustrations – whether with management, workload, or culture – bubble to the surface,” she says.

However, while venting pent-up grievances or storming out in a blaze of glory might feel cathartic, it’s a self-defeating move which will severely impact future options.

“Emotional outbursts during resignation can torch bridges, damage your professional reputation, and limit future opportunities in ways that are hard to repair. Your reason for leaving, whether it’s burnout, a better offer, or a career pivot, is less significant than the way you leave. Choosing professionalism over impulsivity will ensure you leave behind a positive legacy, and don’t firmly shut any doors on which you may need to knock again in future.”

Naidoo says there are two reasons why burning bridges today are even more harmful than in the past: the fact that the world is now much more inter-connected; and the talent search mechanism called back-channelling.

Understanding back-channelling

“Candidates are very aware that hiring managers will likely conduct a social media scan during the recruitment process. During this process they will sometimes find links with former managers and colleagues known to them, and possibly reach out for an informal, ‘back channel’ check,” Naidoo explains.

“It is these conversations with former colleagues, managers, clients, suppliers or service providers – the people who show up on your online footprint and who can share candid insights about your tenure AND how you left – which can carry weight in recruitment decisions.”

Beware the exit interview

Exit interviews, often seen as a chance to “set the record straight”, also require careful navigation.

“Constructive feedback regarding processes or procedures is fine, but exit interviews are not to be confused with a session on a therapist’s couch, or the chance for brutal honesty about your experience with the company,” says Naidoo.

“These conversations are not the place for personal vendettas or emotional unloading, but rather for constructive, process-oriented feedback that might benefit the organisation. For example, suggesting improvements to workflows or communication shows maturity and leaves a positive impression. Personal attacks or airing grievances, on the other hand, rarely lead to change and will most likely just reflect poorly on the departing employee.”

Go with grace

Ultimately, people remember how you leave more than how you performed day-to-day, Naidoo says.

“A graceful exit reinforces your integrity (also in your own mind) and strengthens your professional network for the long haul. It’s a moment to showcase emotional intelligence and foresight. A professional resignation is about more than keeping the peace – it is about protecting your future.

“In a networked world where reputations travel fast, leaving well is a strategic investment in your career mobility. It preserves relationships, safeguards opportunities, and demonstrates that you value integrity over fleeting emotions. Whether you’re moving on to a dream job or escaping a toxic workplace, how you exit defines how you’ll be remembered. It is therefore important to choose wisely, as your next opportunity – or even one decades from now – may depend on it.”