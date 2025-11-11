InterSystems HealthShare integrated with Google Cloud’s Healthcare API

InterSystems has announced a new partnership that integrates InterSystems HealthShare with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to deliver a scalable, real-time, harmonised data foundation for generative and agentic AI applications.

The partnership addresses one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare IT: fragmented and inconsistent data. By combining InterSystems’ expertise in data harmonisation, identity resolution, and interoperability with Google Cloud’s broad suite of AI-enabled analytics and search capabilities and secure infrastructure, healthcare organisations can now unlock the full potential of AI with clean, unified, and actionable data on a proven, enterprise-grade cloud platform.

“AI is transforming healthcare, but it can only succeed when it’s grounded in reliable, actionable data,” says Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems. “By integrating HealthShare into Google Cloud’s comprehensive health data and AI ecosystem, we are helping organisations ensure their data is interoperable and responsibly managed. This means providers can focus on improving workflows and delivering smarter care.”

“In South Africa, healthcare providers are under immense pressure to modernise systems and improve data-driven decision-making across both public and private sectors,” says Henry Adams, country manager of InterSystems South Africa. “This collaboration with Google Cloud gives local organisations access to proven global technology that can harmonise and secure their data, paving the way for meaningful AI adoption. It’s an important step toward enabling smarter, more connected healthcare delivery in our region.”

InterSystems HealthShare provides aggregation, normalisation, de-duplication, patient identity resolution, terminology mapping, and EHR-specific accelerators across diverse data sources. Integrated into Google Cloud’s Healthcare API, these capabilities empower customers to:

Build a Scalable Data Foundation: Create a harmonised and FHIR-ready data foundation for research, operations, and clinical decision-making, leveraging the power of Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure and BigQuery for massive-scale analytics.

Leverage Advanced AI: Utilise leading generative and agentic AI models, including the Gemini family of models, on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform for decision support, administrative automation, and population health initiatives.

Improve Interoperability and Security: Enhance data exchange with existing systems and standards to enable coordinated care, all while benefiting from Google Cloud’s industry-leading security and compliance framework.

“Healthcare organisations want to adopt AI solutions that are safe, responsible, and immediately useful,” says Aashima Gupta, global director: healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud. “InterSystems is delivering a platform that simplifies data preparation and enables organizations to unlock the full value of their information by combining HealthShare’s unique data curation with Google Cloud’s advanced data processing and AI/ML capabilities.”

The offering is available immediately through a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model, with Google Cloud Marketplace availability in North America expected in Q1 2026 and global rollout to follow.