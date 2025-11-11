SMEs aspire to sustainability, but obstacles abound

Sage’s SME Sustainable Finance Stocktake: Turning Ambition into Action report reveals record levels of sustainability ambition among small businesses, but warns that slow progress on finance and reporting risks is leaving millions behind and putting global net-zero targets out of reach.

Produced in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the data reaffirms the “virtuous circle” between sustainability reporting, green finance, and climate action that Sage highlighted in its COP29 2024 report. The “virtuous circle” states that SMEs that report on their sustainability impact are more likely to secure funding to become more sustainable which, in turn, helps them take further steps towards net-zero.

The SME Sustainable Finance Stocktake found that:

Sustainability ambition and action continue to rise. Among SMEs, 70% say sustainability is now central or important to their business – and 36% also have a sustainability policy or plan – which are increases of 3% and 5% respectively from last year. The key areas SMEs are taking action in are energy efficiency (58%), waste (53%), and renewables (32%). In South Africa, 71% say sustainability is important to their business and 21% have a formal plan, with a further 33% planning to create one.

Among SMEs, 70% say sustainability is now central or important to their business – and 36% also have a sustainability policy or plan – which are increases of 3% and 5% respectively from last year. The key areas SMEs are taking action in are energy efficiency (58%), waste (53%), and renewables (32%). In South Africa, 71% say sustainability is important to their business and 21% have a formal plan, with a further 33% planning to create one. But not enough SMEs can report on their impact. 32% of SMEs reported having any kind of sustainability reporting infrastructure in place, with only 8% of SMEs investing in formal reporting – the same as last year. 62% of the surveyed SMEs cited complexity as a major roadblock to formal sustainability reporting, with lack of quality data or reporting tools also being key factors holding them back. Reporting remains a key bottleneck in South Africa with 9% of SMEs reporting regularly and 20% doing so occasionally, while 36% cite limited awareness of ESG reporting as an obstacle.

32% of SMEs reported having any kind of sustainability reporting infrastructure in place, with only 8% of SMEs investing in formal reporting – the same as last year. 62% of the surveyed SMEs cited complexity as a major roadblock to formal sustainability reporting, with lack of quality data or reporting tools also being key factors holding them back. Reporting remains a key bottleneck in South Africa with 9% of SMEs reporting regularly and 20% doing so occasionally, while 36% cite limited awareness of ESG reporting as an obstacle. Lack of reporting prevents access to green finance. Sage’s 2024 report found that 73% of banks want to offer green finance to SMEs – highlighting an untapped $789-billion available – but need emissions data to measure returns. This year’s data shows that the number of SMEs leveraging this opportunity remains low – only 2,8% globally report having applied for green finance in the past year, and fewer than one in 200 have successfully secured it. 6% of South African SMEs reported having applied for green finance – and 3% have been successful. However, on the positive side, 25% are interested in applying for it, up from 19% in 2023. And 54% believe green finance would improve competitiveness.

Sage’s 2024 report found that 73% of banks want to offer green finance to SMEs – highlighting an untapped $789-billion available – but need emissions data to measure returns. This year’s data shows that the number of SMEs leveraging this opportunity remains low – only 2,8% globally report having applied for green finance in the past year, and fewer than one in 200 have successfully secured it. 6% of South African SMEs reported having applied for green finance – and 3% have been successful. However, on the positive side, 25% are interested in applying for it, up from 19% in 2023. And 54% believe green finance would improve competitiveness. AI and digital tools are key enablers for SMEs on the path to net-zero. 31% of South African SMEs use digital accounting tools and 9% use carbon calculators. SMEs using AI-powered accounting or carbon-tracking tools are 1.6 times more likely to secure green finance and 2.4 times more likely to have formal sustainability reporting than those without, demonstrating that digital tools can make sustainability and business growth more accessible and practical for small businesses.

The report sets out five actions to accelerate SME sustainable finance:

Simplify sustainability reporting – Develop clear, consistent, and proportionate reporting standards tailored to SMEs and aligned with international frameworks such as ISSB and Europe’s VSME model. Accelerate digital and AI adoption – Expand access to affordable tools that automate reporting by connecting accounting, e-invoicing, and emissions data. Strengthen support and incentives – Introduce grants, tax incentives, and training programmes to help SMEs measure, report, and act on their sustainability goals. Streamline data sharing – Enable SMEs to “report once, use many times” by harmonising information requests across banks, buyers, and regulators. Tailor finance products for SMEs – Scale up sustainability-linked loans, green leasing, and blended finance designed for smaller projects and adaptation efforts.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are on the frontline of climate action, but too many are still locked out of the finance they need to grow sustainably,” says Elisa Moscolin, executive vice-president of Sustainability and Foundation at Sage. “The barrier isn’t intent; it’s access to the tools that can help them scale their businesses while building resilience. By using AI and digital accounting tools, SMEs can report faster, build lender trust, and unlock finance at scale. That’s the path from ambition to action.”