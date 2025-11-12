Accelerating innovation for a sustainable future

A coalition of international partners have announced the creation of the Green Digital Action Hub (GDA Hub) – a new cooperation platform to harness technology innovation against climate change and anchored in Brazil as a legacy of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, COP30.

Unveiled at COP30, the hub is set to become the nerve centre of Green Digital Action – a partnership kicked off by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with leading tech organisations at COP28 in 2023. Designed to accelerate the integration of digital technologies and sustainable development, the new hub aims to drive sustainability within and beyond the tech sector – with a strong focus on the Global South.

The GDA Hub will provide tools, expertise, and data to help nations scale up green technologies, reduce environmental footprint of technology, and ensure access to sustainable digital solutions for all. The new hub builds on the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action endorsed by 82 countries and nearly 1 800 companies and organisations last year.

Global collaboration for a sustainable future

COP30’s spirit of “mutirão” – a collective push – will live on as governments, industry players, and civil society come together at the GDA Hub, further enhancing the multi-stakeholder partner network built up through Green Digital Action over the last two years.

Organisations shaping discussions and engagement at the hub will include the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the World Bank Group, the European Green Digital Coalition (EGDC), Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH​, the Coalition for Digital Environmental Sustainability (CODES), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) – as well as ITU. In parallel, an International Advisory Board led by Brazil will oversee progress to ensure inclusive and impactful outcomes.

Driving climate action through technology

Digital tools are now indispensable to track climate change, boost energy efficiency, enhance re-use of critical minerals, and optimise low-carbon solutions across numerous industries.

The GDA Hub will aim to identify practical measures to address climate challenges, both through “greening digital” itself and “greening by digital” in other sectors. Key focus areas will include: