Avanti bridging connectivity gaps with Türksat

Avanti Communications is boosting satellite connectivity across southern Africa by securing additional capacity on the Türksat 5B satellite.

The new agreement, building on a partnership established in 2019, strengthens Avanti’s ability to serve underserved regions and enterprise customers, supporting growing demand for high-quality broadband and advancing digital inclusion across the continent.

Debbie Mavis, director at Avanti Communications, stressed the importance of this strategic expansion: “Partnering with Türksat allows us to meet the surging demand for GEO satellite services across southern Africa. Together, we’re expanding connectivity to the communities and businesses that need it most.”

Dr Selman Demirel, VP of Satellite Operations for Turksat adds: “South Africa represents a key growth market for Türksat. Avanti’s established presence and deep understanding of local connectivity needs make them an ideal partner for our expansion into the region.”

Avanti recently launched Avanti Everywhere, which encompasses a new suite of Flexible GEO services, strengthening its portfolio in response to market demand. The company showcased the new solutions at AfricaCom, engaging with industry leaders to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing connectivity across the continent.