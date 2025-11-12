DPA is first SA data centre certified by European Commission for Energy Efficiency

Digital Parks Africa (DPA) has positioned itself among global leaders in sustainable digital infrastructure by becoming the first data centre in Africa to be certified as a Participant in the European Commission’s Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres.

The certification, managed by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, recognises data centres that voluntarily commit to implementing best practices in energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. DPA now joins the ranks of international giants such as Microsoft, Equinix, and Google – affirming its place in the global digital ecosystem.

The Code of Conduct was established in response to the European Commission’s 2007 warning that data centres would pose a significant energy challenge if not managed responsibly. Since then, the programme has evolved into a rigorous framework of 11 chapters covering IT management, power systems, building operations, and cooling strategies.

Certified participants must demonstrate continuous improvement through annual reporting and action plans that detail how energy savings will be achieved.

While Europe has long upheld energy efficiency standards for data centres, Africa is still developing its regulatory framework. To address this, the European Data Centres Association is collaborating with DPA to establish a dedicated African Code of Conduct that will drive sustainable growth across the continent.

“This certification is more than a badge; it is a commitment,” says Wiaan Vermaak, group chief commercial officer at DPA. “Any hyperscaler or customer considering hosting or co-locating with DPA can be assured that our infrastructure and operations meet the highest international standards for responsible energy use.

“For investors, this means access to taxonomy-aligned reporting, which is a critical requirement for sustainable investment,” Vermaak adds. “DPA is the only company in Africa approved by the European Commission to provide this.”

The certification process is comprehensive. DPA was required to conduct an initial energy audit, submit a detailed action plan, and commit to ongoing monitoring of its energy performance. This ensures that DPA’s operations remain aligned with evolving European standards and that its facilities continue to improve in efficiency year after year.