Teraco expanding Cape Town data centre

Teraco is expanding its CT1 data centre in Rondebosch, adding 1 000m² of data hall space and 2MW of critical IT load to meet rising demand for interconnection and cloud infrastructure.

Scheduled for completion in early 2027, the project reinforces Cape Town’s role as a key digital gateway to Africa, supported by major subsea cable landings and a growing cloud ecosystem. The expansion forms part of Teraco’s broader growth strategy – increasing its total critical power capacity to 191MW across South Africa.

CT1 currently offers 2 500 square metres of data halls with 3MW of critical IT load.

“This investment at CT1 reflects our continued confidence in Cape Town as one of Africa’s most digitally connected cities,” says Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO. “CT1 has always held a special place in Teraco’s story – it is where our journey began in 2008. By expanding CT1, we are not only working to meet growing client demand for interconnection and deployment capacity, but also strengthening our long-term commitment to the region’s digital future.”

As part of Teraco’s broader Cape Town Campus, the CT1 facility provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco, an ecosystem comprising over 250 network providers, major cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, more than 50 managed service providers, and home to the NAPAfrica internet exchange point (IXP), Africa’s largest and fastest growing IXP.