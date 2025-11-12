Vertiv supplies AI-ready infrastructure for Digital Realty’s Italy campus

Vertiv will supply next-generation infrastructure for ROM1, Digital Realty’s first data centre in Italy with a planned capacity above 3MW.

The agreement extends the comprehensive suite of Vertiv solutions and existing technology implementations with Digital Realty across European locations, including Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam.

The ROM1 facility will feature advanced cooling and power infrastructure designed specifically for high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The technology implementation includes innovative free-cooling systems that leverage Rome’s climate conditions, and highly energy-efficient power management systems designed to support high-density workloads.

The project will be implemented in phases, with the facility planned to begin operations in 2027. ROM1 will serve as a carrier-neutral facility optimized for AI and machine learning workloads. Its strategic location will establish Rome as a key digital hub, connecting to major Mediterranean cities through fiber networks and submarine cables.

Expansion plans also include connectivity in Barcelona, launching in early 2026. The new facility will support the company’s growth as a leader in the Mediterranean, complementing its existing data centres in Marseille, Athens, and Crete.

“Rome is emerging as a crucial gateway for digital infrastructure between Europe and the Mediterranean,” says Alessandro Talotta, MD: Italy of Digital Realty. “The cutting-edge technologies selected for ROM1 will help establish it as a strategic AI hub, setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency and performance in high-performance computing.”

“The growing adoption of AI applications is driving the need for more sophisticated data centre infrastructure,” says Karsten Winther, president: EMEA at Vertiv. “Our cooling and power solutions are built on decades of experience in supporting the most demanding applications and are designed for projected scalability while helping customers meet their efficiency objectives.”

ROM1’s technical innovations include AI-ready cooling systems that adapt to varying workload demands and high-efficiency power distribution designed for intensive computing. The facility incorporates smart environmental controls that respond to real-time conditions and are integrated with alternative energy sources.

These technological choices reflect both companies’ focus on supporting advanced computing needs while minimizing energy consumption and environmental impact.