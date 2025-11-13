AI in the contact centre: from efficiency to empathy

The future of the contact centre is not about replacing people with technology, but empowering them.

According to Sasha Slankamenac of Dariel Software, AI is shifting customer service from efficiency-driven performance to empathy-focused engagement.

With AI copilots handling routine tasks and surfacing real-time insights, agents are freed to listen actively, respond with emotional intelligence, and build deeper customer relationships. As cloud-based AI ecosystems integrate virtual assistants, automated workflows, and omnichannel continuity, contact centres evolve into proactive, insight-driven hubs for customer experience and business growth.

Rather than diminishing the human role, AI enhances it — moving agents from script-followers to trusted problem-solvers, and transforming support from reactive to proactive, personalised engagement.

In a world where every interaction is measured in seconds and satisfaction scores, customer service is under pressure to be faster, cheaper, and smarter.

But the quiet revolution happening inside the contact centre isn’t about efficiency according to Sasha Slankamenac, architect in office of the chief technology officer, practice lead: AI at Dariel Software: “It’s about empathy, and mobbing forward, Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn’t replacing human agents — it’s about humanising them.”

Customer service agents today have real-time copilots — AI systems that surface helpful prompts, context, and next-best actions mid-conversation. The result? Less cognitive overload, more focus on empathy and tone. Slankamenac, says that when routine searches and form-filling are handled automatically, humans are freed to do what machines can’t: “We are talking about active listening, empathising, and responding with nuance. Customers notice the difference — not because they’re talking to a robot, but because their interaction feels smoother, warmer, and unexpectedly personal.”

AI enables this shift through context-aware support: remembering preferences, predicting intent, and continuing conversations seamlessly across channels. Technology stops being a barrier and becomes a bridge. “It is the automation that allows conversations to feel more human,” says Slankamenac.

Looking ahead, the contact centre technology landscape is consolidating into intelligent, adaptive, cloud-first ecosystems that can flex as business needs change. The key components:

Virtual assistants that handle complex requests and escalate intelligently.

Agent assists and knowledge automation that deliver instant guidance and auto-populate workflows.

Unified omnichannel orchestration so that voice, chat, social, and messaging feel like a single continuous experience.

Cloud as the foundation, enabling constant updates, model refinement, and deep integration with CRM, ERP, and field systems.

“When these layers come together, the contact centre becomes more than an operational function. It becomes a strategic engine for retention, insight, and growth,” says Slankamenac. “Traditionally, contact centres waited for problems to appear before acting. AI changes that by making proactive service possible.”

Machine learning models now monitor customer behaviour, past interactions, and sentiment to predict when frustration is building — sometimes before a customer even reaches out. When that happens, the system can prompt outreach, reroute to senior agents, or trigger offers to rebuild trust.

The result is a culture shift: from firefighting to journey design. Leaders gain real-time visibility into performance, sentiment, and compliance, enabling faster, data-led decisions. Automation also helps internally — reducing agent burnout, improving scheduling, and lowering attrition. “The contact centre’s future isn’t reactive support — it’s proactive experience design,” explains Slankamenac.

As AI absorbs repetitive tasks, human agents will handle fewer interactions — but each will carry more value and complexity. They will evolve from script followers to contextual problem-solvers, equipped with insights and emotional intelligence that technology can’t replicate

This transition isn’t about replacement; it’s about evolution. AI doesn’t remove the human from the equation — it enhances what makes people irreplaceable. “AI doesn’t make people redundant. It makes people indispensable in new ways,” says Slankamenac.

Over the next two years, contact centres will complete their transformation from cost centres to conversation hubs — powered by automation, defined by empathy. The goal is not to automate emotion, but to make space for it. Because when humans and AI work together, service stops feeling transactional. It starts feeling human again.