MetroFibre brings affordable fibre connectivity to KwaThema

MetroFibre has opened its sixth Fibre Experience Store in KwaThema, marking another step forward in its mission to bridge the digital divide and make high-speed, affordable internet available to more South Africans in underserved communities.

KwaThema represents one of MetroFibre’s largest network builds after Thembisa and Johannesburg South, with fibre already passing over 13 000 homes in the area.

The new store joins MetroFibre’s growing network of community-based Experience Stores in Steeldale, Thembisa and Riverside View in Gauteng, and New Brighton and Zwide in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape – all located in areas where access to reliable internet has historically been limited and where residents often depend on expensive mobile data.

“Fast, reliable internet should be available to everyone,” says Lebang Mosimanegape, business owner: emerging markets at MetroFibre. “Our Experience Stores are community hubs that connect people to opportunity – from education and jobs to small business growth. Every new connection represents a home or business gaining access to tools that can change lives.”

MetroFibre’s expansion into underserved areas is already transforming communities. Across its six Experience Store locations, the network now passes more than 75 000 homes, with over 23.4% already connected – proof of the growing appetite for affordable, high-speed fibre.

At the KwaThema Experience Store, residents and businesses can: