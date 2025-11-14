All the winners of the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2025

The Africa Tech Festival Awards 2025, held in Cape Town this week, recognise the people and organisations driving meaningful impact across the tech ecosystem, the awards ceremony honoured those who are shaping Africa’s digital future.

Finalists and winners were selected through a rigorous three-stage process, including a public vote and final adjudication by an expert panel of judges representing leading voices in business, technology, and finance.

The winners are: