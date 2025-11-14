All the winners of the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2025

The Africa Tech Festival Awards 2025, held in Cape Town this week, recognise the people and organisations driving meaningful impact across the tech ecosystem, the awards ceremony honoured those who are shaping Africa’s digital future.
Finalists and winners were selected through a rigorous three-stage process, including a public vote and final adjudication by an expert panel of judges representing leading voices in business, technology, and finance.
The winners are:
- Connectivity for All: Orange
- AI Leader of the Year: Jean-Francois Arnod, CMO, Orange
- Telco of the Year: Vodacom
- Innovation for Impact: Mastercard Community Pass
- CXO of the Year: Dejan Kastelic, CTO, Vodacom
- Changing Lives: SES and the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI)
- Female Innovator of the Year: Ms Ennaifer Asma, Senior VP CSR, Orange Middle East & Africa
- Fintech Innovation of the Year: Vodacom
- Startup of the Year: Booi Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Cybersecurity Leader of the Year: Tim Theuri, CISO, M-Pesa Africa