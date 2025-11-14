AMD unveils strategic roadmap

AMD has showcased its long-term strategy, products and technology IP, underscoring its momentum in driving accelerated growth and delivering long-term shareholder value.

“AMD is entering a new era of growth fueled by our leadership technology roadmaps and accelerating AI momentum,” says Dr Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “With the broadest portfolio of products and our deepening strategic partnerships, AMD is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of high-performance and AI computing.

“We see a tremendous opportunity ahead to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth. We have never been better positioned.”

At its Financial Analyst Day, AMD highlighted its leadership across a broad portfolio of hardware, software and solutions to power the full spectrum of high-performance and AI compute.

Data Centre:

The AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs represent the fastest ramping product in company history, already deployed at scale by leading cloud providers including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The upcoming “Helios” systems with AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs are expected to deliver rack-scale performance leadership with industry leading memory capacity and scale-out bandwidth beginning in the third quarter of 2026, followed by the MI500 Series, further extending AMD’s AI performance roadmap with a planned launch in 2027.

AMD is accelerating server CPU revenue share gains across cloud and enterprise, on a path to market segment leadership, with the proven performance, scalability and efficiency of AMD EPYC processors. As AI adoption creates new demand for CPUs, next-generation “Venice” CPUs are designed to deliver the performance, density and energy efficiency to power AI and general-purpose infrastructure.

AMD networking solutions power AI at scale, with Pensando Pollara and next-generation “Vulcano” AI NICs. Both deliver industry-leading bandwidth for scale-up and scale-out networking with true platform flexibility based on industry standards.

Open Software:

AMD ROCm open software continues to gain developer momentum. AMD is delivering significant performance and feature enhancements with every release, and the number of ROCm software downloads has increased 10x year-over-year.

Client and Gaming:

AMD has expanded its AI PC portfolio 2,5x since 2024, with AMD Ryzen now powering more than 250 platforms across notebooks and desktops. Adopted by over half of the Fortune® 100, AMD Ryzen continues to drive commercial momentum. AMD shared new details about its client processor roadmap, highlighting that AI PCs are expected to reach an AI performance inflection point with next-generation “Gorgon” and “Medusa” processors, delivering up to 10x gains since 2024.

Embedded:

AMD offers the industry’s broadest adaptive and embedded portfolio, spanning FPGAs, embedded x86 processors and semi-custom solutions. Since 2022, AMD has secured over $50-billion in design wins and is well positioned to accelerate AI-driven growth from cloud to edge. Semi-custom solutions and physical AI opportunities will expand long-term growth over the coming years.

Technology Leadership:

AMD detailed how it will extend its chiplet, packaging, interconnect and open ecosystem innovation to drive accelerated AI performance and efficiency and introduced its 5 th Gen AMD Infinity Fabric technology, delivering scale-in, scale-up and scale-out leadership.

Gen AMD Infinity Fabric technology, delivering scale-in, scale-up and scale-out leadership. AMD shared extended roadmaps across x86 CPUs, data centre and gaming GPUs and NPUs.

Long-Term Growth Targets

AMD detailed a transformative long-term financial model based on its strategic financial priorities: accelerating revenue growth, delivering compelling profitability expansion and allocating capital to drive AI leadership.

The company outlined the following growth targets for the next three to five years: