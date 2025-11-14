Master Power Technologies achieves European certification

Master Power Technologies (MPT), a African provider of power and data centre infrastructure, has become the first African company to be officially certified as an Endorser of the European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres.

The certification, awarded by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), recognises companies that design and support data centres in accordance with rigorous best practices for energy management. MPT now joins a select group of global leaders, including Microsoft, who have earned this prestigious endorsement.

“This is a proud moment for Africa. We have always believed that African engineering can meet and exceed global benchmarks. Now, with this certification, we can confidently assure our clients that their data centres are being built to the same standards as the best in Europe, efficient, sustainable and future-ready,” says Menno Parsons, founder and CEO of MPT.

The European Code of Conduct was launched in response to growing concerns over the energy consumption of data centres. Since its inception in 2008, it has become the gold standard for energy-efficient design and operation across the EU. Until now, no African engineering firm had achieved certification under this framework.

Bernard Lecanu, MD at BL International Consultant and one of the original architects of the code, welcomes MPT’s certification: “When we began this initiative, we knew that the data centre industry would need to evolve rapidly to meet environmental and energy challenges. MPT’s achievement is not only a first for Africa, it is also a signal that the continent is ready to lead in sustainable digital infrastructure.”