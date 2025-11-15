Power Procurement Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Client operates within a very specialised industry, and they are seeking a Power Procurement Project Manager on a 3-year contract.
Purpose
The Power Procurement Project Manager will oversee the procurement and delivery of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) required to meet organisational operational power needs. The role requires close collaboration with internal engineering teams to ensure that the PPA satisfies all technical, operational, and compliance requirements.
This position forms part of the Operations team and is responsible for contract delivery, project and financial management, risk oversight, reporting, supplier engagement, and integration of project deliverables into organisational systems and processes.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage the full lifecycle of Power Purchase Agreement procurement and contract delivery
- Lead and coordinate project activities across engineering, operations, procurement, finance, and site management teams
- Oversee project and contract management processes from tender to completion
- Provide domain-specific support to engineering and operational staff
- Perform planning, budgeting, expenditure monitoring, and financial reporting
- Coordinate and manage suppliers and contractors
- Ensure integration of deliverables into organisational project management tools and systems
- Perform schedule, risk, and issue management with structured reporting and variance analysis
- Facilitate communication and alignment across internal and external stakeholders
Minimum Requirements
Qualification(s) required:
- BEng or B(Hons) in Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualification (aligned with experience requirements below)
- BTech/BSc in Electrical Engineering or equivalent may also be considered (aligned with experience requirements below)
- PMP certification (or equivalent Project Management Qualification)
- Professional registration or eligibility for professional registration (advantageous)
Experience (qualification-dependent):
Proven experience in project management and delivery of contracts within large or complex construction or infrastructure projects:
- 10 years’ relevant experience, coupled with a BTech/BSc, OR
- 8+ years’ relevant experience, coupled with a BEng/B(Hons)
Additional required experience:
- Supplier and contract management
- Government procurement processes
- Systems Engineering best practices
- Project and Programme Management
- ISO9001 Quality Systems
- Managing work methods, designs, policies, and processes relevant to power procurement and delivery
Knowledge Requirements
- Power generation and distribution systems
- Applicable national and international standards
- Power Purchase Agreements (structure, compliance, governance)
- Contract delivery methodologies
- Public sector procurement legislation and frameworks
- Project management principles, tools, and reporting practices
Related Skills:
- Build and manage multidisciplinary teams
- Exercise independent professional responsibility and discretion
- Monitor financial, schedule and technical progress
- Manage deliverables and maintain quality standards
- Ensure configuration and documentation integrity
- Communicate effectively and facilitate workflow
- Manage multiple simultaneous tasks
Competency Requirements:
Essential:
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Influence and communication
- Resource management and leadership
- Judgement and problem solving
Desirable:
- Proactiveness
- Strong leadership qualities
- Organised and systematic work approach
- Documentation and configuration discipline
- Adherence to development and quality processes
- Planning and time management
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently and within a team
- Strategic thinking
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Power Procurement
- Contract Delivery
- Electrical Engineering
- Supplier Management
- Infrastructure Projects
- Government Procurement
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree