Power Procurement Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Client operates within a very specialised industry, and they are seeking a Power Procurement Project Manager on a 3-year contract.

Purpose

The Power Procurement Project Manager will oversee the procurement and delivery of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) required to meet organisational operational power needs. The role requires close collaboration with internal engineering teams to ensure that the PPA satisfies all technical, operational, and compliance requirements.

This position forms part of the Operations team and is responsible for contract delivery, project and financial management, risk oversight, reporting, supplier engagement, and integration of project deliverables into organisational systems and processes.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the full lifecycle of Power Purchase Agreement procurement and contract delivery

Lead and coordinate project activities across engineering, operations, procurement, finance, and site management teams

Oversee project and contract management processes from tender to completion

Provide domain-specific support to engineering and operational staff

Perform planning, budgeting, expenditure monitoring, and financial reporting

Coordinate and manage suppliers and contractors

Ensure integration of deliverables into organisational project management tools and systems

Perform schedule, risk, and issue management with structured reporting and variance analysis

Facilitate communication and alignment across internal and external stakeholders

Minimum Requirements

Qualification(s) required:

BEng or B(Hons) in Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualification (aligned with experience requirements below)

BTech/BSc in Electrical Engineering or equivalent may also be considered (aligned with experience requirements below)

PMP certification (or equivalent Project Management Qualification)

Professional registration or eligibility for professional registration (advantageous)

Experience (qualification-dependent):

Proven experience in project management and delivery of contracts within large or complex construction or infrastructure projects:

10 years’ relevant experience, coupled with a BTech/BSc, OR

8+ years’ relevant experience, coupled with a BEng/B(Hons)

Additional required experience:

Supplier and contract management

Government procurement processes

Systems Engineering best practices

Project and Programme Management

ISO9001 Quality Systems

Managing work methods, designs, policies, and processes relevant to power procurement and delivery

Knowledge Requirements

Power generation and distribution systems

Applicable national and international standards

Power Purchase Agreements (structure, compliance, governance)

Contract delivery methodologies

Public sector procurement legislation and frameworks

Project management principles, tools, and reporting practices

Related Skills:

Build and manage multidisciplinary teams

Exercise independent professional responsibility and discretion

Monitor financial, schedule and technical progress

Manage deliverables and maintain quality standards

Ensure configuration and documentation integrity

Communicate effectively and facilitate workflow

Manage multiple simultaneous tasks

Competency Requirements:

Essential:

Teamwork and collaboration

Influence and communication

Resource management and leadership

Judgement and problem solving

Desirable:

Proactiveness

Strong leadership qualities

Organised and systematic work approach

Documentation and configuration discipline

Adherence to development and quality processes

Planning and time management

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and within a team

Strategic thinking

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Power Procurement

Contract Delivery

Electrical Engineering

Supplier Management

Infrastructure Projects

Government Procurement

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

