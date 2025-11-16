Laser Light Africa signs up with Digital Parks Africa

Digital Parks Africa (DPA) and Laser Light Africa have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a sovereign edge and network aggregation node.

The facility will be located within DPA’s flagship Tier III carrier-neutral data centre campus in Samrand, Gauteng.

Laser Light’s network aggregation node at the Samrand facility will serve as the southern anchor for its innovative multi-domain strategy, converging subsea, terrestrial, and next-generation optical satellite capacities on a single service platform.

This core infrastructure underpins Laser Light’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, catering to enterprises, government agencies, defence, and hyperscalers seeking large-scale, high-performance, sovereign connectivity.

By delivering terabit-scale data capacity, this infrastructure lays the foundation for advanced edge AI, cloud computing, fintech, and content delivery services, bringing data processing closer to users, reducing latency, costs, and operational risks.

Derek Friend, CEO of Laser Light Africa, remarks: “DPA is the pulse of Africa’s digital future, and now, it serves as the southern anchor of our continent-wide fibre-ring strategy. Our collaboration co-locates us with Africa’s leading carriers and service providers, constructing a truly open, neutral infrastructure fabric that will expand Africa’s digital reach and resilience.”

Laser Light Africa selected DPA Samrand, home to a premier ecosystem of international carriers including WIOCC and Seacom, for its neutral, sovereign, and carrier-grade environment, offering:

A growing national network of data centres, featuring an operational site in Samrand, Gauteng, and additional facilities being developed in Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg.

Dense interconnectivity to major Internet Exchanges such as JINX and CINX, managed by INX-ZA under ISPA

Integrated access to regional and national fibre backbones linking key carriers, cloud providers, and satellite ground stations

Seamless eastward connectivity extending to IX Kenya, enabling terrestrial and subsea route linking across Africa

The project introduces Laser Light’s 20-foot modular micro-data centre, “MODI”, a first for Africa, offering rapid scalability, cost-effective, and flexible sovereignty-protected infrastructure.

Wiaan Vermaak, chief commercial officer at DPA, says: “Laser Light’s platform introduces a new era of connectivity, merging fibre, subsea, ground, and space-based networks into a unified optical layer. This partnership positions South Africa at the forefront of the Global South’s digital revolution.”