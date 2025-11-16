Mastercard and FNB, launch Globba for cross-border payments

Mastercard, in collaboration with FNB, today announced the launch of Globba™, a next-generation cross-border payments solution powered by Mastercard Move that simplifies and secures how South Africans send money abroad.

Available through the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, Globba leverages Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s portfolio of global money movement capabilities, to deliver fast, transparent, and traceable international payments to more than 120 countries.

Cross-border payments and remittances remain vital for economic resilience across Africa, enabling customers to stay connected.

Globba strengthens key remittance corridors such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Ghana, fostering financial connectivity across borders while also providing near instant connectivity to a wide range of countries around the world, covering different end points including bank accounts, mobile wallets and cash pick-up locations.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, says: “Globba represents a powerful platform for inclusion, speed, and transparency. Our customers are Pan-African and globally connected – they value efficiency, security and innovation.

“Globba delivers on all fronts, enabling seamless – cross-border payments that empower lives and families. It’s more than a service; it’s a statement of intent, setting the pace for the future of financial connectivity across Africa and beyond.”

Onur Kursun, executive vice-president: commercial and payment flows EEMEA at Mastercard, comments: “Cross-border payments are the cornerstone of Africa’s digital economy, connecting families, fuelling SMEs and supporting regional trade.

“With Mastercard Move’s innovative solutions, we’re empowering FNB customers with greater choice and flexibility in how they send money – locally and across borders. This enhances transparency and builds confidence in cross-border transactions, ensuring South Africans can fully and securely participate in the digital economy.”

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.