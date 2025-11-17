MTN grows customers, adds AI learning

MTN has issued a quarterly update for the period ended 30 September 2025.

It boasts 300-million customers and has enjoyed strong broad-based performance across the markets it operates in, led by MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana. MTN Nigeria has restored positive retained income and net equity positions, and has resumed dividend payments.

The group’s fintech transaction value increased by 38% to $342,3-billion over the period.

With a healthy balance sheet supported by good cash upstreaming, MTN reports a 6,7 percentage point expansion in EBITDA margin to 45%.

Highlights of the quarter include:

Group service revenue increased by 25,9%; up 22,6% in constant currency (CC).

Data revenue increased by 40,3%; up 35,4% in CC.

Voice revenue increased by 10%; up 10,8% in CC.

Fintech revenue increased by 35,7%; up 23,1% in CC.

Total subscribers increased by 5,8% to 301,3-million.

Active data subscribers up by 9,1% to 165,8-million.

Active Mobile Money (MoMo) (MAU) increased by 5,3% to 64,3-million.

Data traffic increased by 26,6% to 17 876 PB.

Ralph Mupita, group president and CEO of MTN, comments: “MTN Group delivered a strong performance in the nine-month period to September 2025, reflecting improved macroeconomic conditions and disciplined execution of our strategic and commercial priorities.

“The pleasing overall result was underscored by return to positive retained income and net equity positions by MTN Nigeria, which also resumed dividend payments with an interim declaration for the period.”

Today, MTN announved that is has partnered with Microsoft to expand access to AI-powered learning and productivity tools for students and citizens across Africa.

“The initiative reflects a shared commitment to help bridge the skills and opportunity gap and support Africa’s shift from connectivity to meaningful participation,” says Mupita. “By combining MTN’s reach and local insight with Microsoft’s global technology expertise, the collaboration will leverage AI to advance digital inclusion.”

The initiative will begin rolling out in early 2026 across selected MTN markets.