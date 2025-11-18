Data, fibre deliver growth for Telkom

Telkom SA has announced that group revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2025 are up 3,4% to R22 104-million, driven by robust mobile data revenue growth (+10,3%) and fibre-related data revenue (+12.3%).

Meanwhile, group data revenue is up 7,9%, contributing 59,.1% to total revenue.

Group EBITDA is up 7,4% to R6 023-million, due to revenue growth and ongoing cost optimisation initiatives, resulting in the EBITDA margin expanding to 27,2%.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are up 16,4% to 305.6 cents underscoring, and basic earnings per share (BEPS) are up 12,7% to 325.7 cents.

Serame Taukobong, group CEO of Telkom, comments: “Solid performance sustains momentum built in the previous financial year. The group’s data-led strategy delivered quality earnings and growth. We built on our previous strong performance and demonstrated the competitive advantage of the group’s data-led strategy in the challenging operating conditions of the first half of FY2026.”

He says the continues to leverage its extensive fibre footprint.