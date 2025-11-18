FNB rolls out WhatsApp and NAVi channels

FNB is phasing in two new customer engagement platforms: NAVi, a fully integrated conversational virtual assistant on the FNB App; and WhatsApp, a streamlined digital channel tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

FNB Nav CEO Johan Maree says: “We have always been about providing simple, easy and effective solutions for our customers. The phased introduction of NAVi and WhatsApp continues this approach, delivering secure, easy, and relevant services in formats that our customers are already comfortable with, as they use them in their day-to-day lives.

“NAVi is not just a chatbot, it’s a multi-agent, intelligent virtual assistant, designed to enhance our customers’ experience and streamline operations across multiple digital channels.”

NAVi’s capabilities include features such as predefined responses for speed and consistency, being able to report and track fraud, order a new card, dispute debit orders and more. In addition, the channel also helps advisors by routing queries and providing relevant, real-time information. It’s available on Secure Chat via the FNB App and helps customers to get instant support while also freeing up advisors to focus on more complex queries.

While in pilot phase, FNB is also introducing WhatsApp as a key communication and educational platform. In a phased approach customers will receive the following from FNB via WhatsApp:

Verified, secure messages from FNB to protect against fraud.

Educational content on pricing, fees, and financial tips.

Timely updates to help customers manage their money confidently.

“WhatsApp has become so prevalent that it makes sense to explore the opportunities it offers to make banking even more inclusive and personal,” says Maree. “We’re not just adding another service channel with WhatsApp, we’re creating more engaging, and educational discussions with our customers to help them feel supported and confident at every step of their financial journey.

“We’re preceding the launch of WhatsApp as a banking channel with a strong focus on safety and fraud awareness to help customers identify legitimate FNB messages once we launch, and avoid scams, especially during high-risk periods such as the festive season.”