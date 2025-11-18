SoftwareOne wins 2025 Microsoft Secure Productivity Partner of the Year

SoftwareOne has won the Secure Productivity 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

“It is an honour to be named the Secure Productivity 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year because it reflects our commitment to helping customers work smarter and safer,” says SoftwareOne Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland. “We are grateful to Microsoft for recognising our success in enabling secure collaboration and AI readiness so businesses never have to choose between innovation and protection.

“We also want to thank our employees for all their hard work and our customers and partners for trusting us to help them achieve their goals and accelerate their success.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. SoftwareOne was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Secure Productivity.

The Secure Productivity Partner of the Year Award honours a partner who has demonstrated exceptional expertise in providing value-added services to help customers maximise their Microsoft 365 investments across Microsoft 365 E3 and Business Premium.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” says Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice-president at Microsoft.

“This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honourees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”