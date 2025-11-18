Vertiv to acquire PurgeRite

Vertiv Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire Purge Rite Intermediate, a leading provider of mechanical flushing, purging and filtration services for data centres and other mission-critical facilities.

The acquisition is for a cash consideration of about $1-billion at closing plus the potential additional consideration of up to $250-million in cash based on achieving certain 2026 performance metrics.

As high-performance computing (HPC) and the AI factories of the future drive higher heat densities that demand liquid cooling technology, it is crucial to deploy and maintain clean fluid loops to maximise cooling performance.

Achieving this starts with optimal flow at commissioning by establishing ultra-clean, air-free, chemically stable coolant, and preserving that balance to maintain performance throughout the system’s lifecycle.

Effective fluid management — including high-velocity fluid loop flushing to remove debris, purging to remove air and gas, and filling with clean fluid — is an essential service that enables high-density data centre operations by creating the conditions for greater thermal efficiency, operational resiliency, and data centre uptime.

PurgeRite brings engineering expertise, proprietary technologies, and the ability to scale to meet the needs of challenging data centre schedules, to enable complex liquid cooling applications across the thermal chain from chillers to coolant distribution units (CDUs). With strong relationships across hyperscalers and Tier 1 colocation providers, PurgeRite has established itself as an industry leader in mechanical flushing, purging, and filtration for mission-critical data centre applications.

“This acquisition represents a strategic expansion of Vertiv’s fluid management capabilities, from design through maintenance,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “PurgeRite’s specialised services and engineering excellence are expected to complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our ability to support high-density computing and AI applications where efficient thermal management is critical to performance and reliability.

“This transaction aligns with our priority of deploying capital towards strategic acquisitions that strengthen and expand our leadership across the critical digital infrastructure ecosystem.”

Following the close of the transaction, PurgeRite’s services will join forces with Vertiv’s existing liquid cooling services offerings to deliver end-to-end thermal management solutions from facility to room and row to rack.