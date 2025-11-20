A new era of connectivity for Africa

The core 2Africa subsea cable system – the first cable to connect East and West Africa in a single, continuous system linking Africa with the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe – has been activated.

The new cabling system marks a historic milestone in digital infrastructure – establishing what is currently the world’s longest open-access subsea cable system spanning three continents, over 33 countries, and connecting 3-billion people.

The 2Africa system, architected and led by Meta in collaboration with partners including Bayobab (MTN Group), Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC brings more subsea capacity than all of Africa’s subsea cables combined – delivering faster, more reliable, and cost-effective Internet access to consumers and enterprises alike.

“The completion of 2Africa is a monumental achievement – not just for Meta, but for the entire continent,” says Kojo Boakye, vice-president, Public Policy, Africa, Middle East & Türkiye at Meta. “This project demonstrates what’s possible when vision, investment, and collaboration come together – unlocking new opportunities for millions of Africans, empowering businesses, and helping to accelerate economic growth.”

The 2Africa consortium, composed of both private and public sector leaders, exemplifies the power of collaboration in building the longest subsea cable system in the world.

“Completing the core 2Africa system is a milestone for open, reliable capacity spanning three continents,” says Alex-Handrah Aime, vice-president, Network Investments at Meta. “We built 2Africa to be open by design so more providers can connect, and people and businesses can get faster, more dependable service.

“Under the surface, it’s engineered for scale, reliability, and to power the next wave of cloud and AI experiences,” he adds. “Above the surface, it’s about everyday impact – from a student downloading a textbook in seconds to small businesses and entrepreneurs reaching new customers online. 2Africa lays the groundwork for inclusive growth today and the innovations we haven’t imagined yet.”