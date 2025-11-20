Microsoft, Nvidia, Anthropic in strategic partnership

Microsoft, Nvidia and Anthropic have announced new strategic partnerships.

Anthropic is scaling its rapidly growing Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, powered by Nvidia, which will broaden access to Claude and provide Azure enterprise customers with expanded model choice and new capabilities.

Anthropic has committed to purchase $30-billion of Azure compute capacity and to contract additional compute capacity up to 1 gigawatt.

For the first time, Nvidia and Anthropic are establishing a deep technology partnership to support Anthropic’s future growth. Anthropic and Nvidia will collaborate on design and engineering, with the goal of optimizing Anthropic models for the best possible performance, efficiency and TCO, and optimizing future Nvidia architectures for Anthropic workloads. Anthropic’s compute commitment will initially be up to 1 gigawatt of compute capacity with Nvidia Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems.

Microsoft and Anthropic are also expanding their existing partnership to provide broader access to Claude for businesses. Customers of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry will be able to access Anthropic’s frontier Claude models including Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Haiku 4.5.

The partnership will make Claude the only frontier LLM model available on all three of the world’s most prominent cloud services. Azure customers will gain expanded choice in models and access to new Claude-specific capabilities.

Microsoft has also committed to continuing access for Claude across Microsoft’s Copilot family, including GitHub Copilot and Copilot Studio.

As part of the partnership, NVIDIA and Microsoft are committing to invest up to $10-billion and up to $5-billion respectively in Anthropic.

Anthropic cofounder and CEO Dario Amodei, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang gathered to discuss the new partnerships: