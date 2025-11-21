Enterprises look to TrustOps and countering disinformation

By 2027, 50% of enterprises will be investing in disinformation security products or services and TrustOps strategies, up from less than 5% today, according to Gartner.

In the new Gartner book World Without Truth, authors Andrew Frank, distinguished vice-president analyst in the Gartner for marketing leaders practice; Dave Aron, distinguished vice-president analyst and Gartner Fellow in the Gartner for high tech leaders and providers practice; and Richard Hunter, retired distinguished vice-president analyst and Gartner Fellow, examine how the proliferation of AI-driven misinformation and synthetic media is reshaping the competitive landscape for brands.

The authors highlight the urgent need for marketing leaders to anticipate emerging threats and adapt their strategies to safeguard organisational reputation and customer relationships.

“Marketers can no longer afford to treat disinformation as someone else’s problem,” says Frank. “The proliferation of automated bot networks means that even well-established brands can find themselves at the center of a synthetic outrage storm overnight.

“Building resilience against these attacks is now essential to protecting both reputation and customer loyalty.”

The book explores the marketing consequences of a world where digital deception is rampant and offers actionable strategies for marketers to protect brand integrity and foster trust in an era of uncertainty:

Content Verification and Certification: With deepfakes and synthetic media on the rise, marketers must implement verification standards such as Content Credentials to ensure authenticity across all brand touchpoints.

TrustOps and Cross-Functional Collaboration: CMOs should leverage TrustOps – a holistic, enterprise-wide approach to managing trust through operational policies, technology, and cross-functional teams. Marketing leaders are called to establish Trust Councils and drive transparency as truth becomes increasingly elusive.

Narrative Intelligence and Media Listening: Marketers need advanced narrative intelligence and proactive media listening to detect, debunk, and counter influence operations before they can erode brand equity.

Behavioural Science and Nudges: By applying behavioral science, marketers can cultivate skepticism and critical thinking among consumers and employees, reducing susceptibility to false narratives.

“Disinformation is not just a technology or security issue—it is a marketing imperative,” Frank says. “As public trust in institutions and media declines, brands are increasingly vulnerable to targeted disinformation campaigns – including the rapid rise of bot-generated fake brand outrage, which can manufacture viral crises and erode consumer trust in a matter of hours.

“Gartner’s research shows that while most executives acknowledge the threat, few have made it a strategic priority.”