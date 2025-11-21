US B20 commits to building on this year’s resolutions

Kathy Gibson reports – As the US takes over chairmanship of the G20 in 2026, the US business community has committed to continue working with and advancing the resolutions of the B20 South Africa.

Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, who yesterday took over the B20 chairmanship, tells delegates to the Digital Transformation Task Force of the B20 event that she has been inspired by the innovation and optimism that has been apparent during the last week of deliberations.

“I believe optimism is a leadership imperative,” she says. “Yes, the world is seeing real challenges and real political complications, but for business it is up to us to be optimistic and figure out the way forward.”

A key takeaway is the realisation that Africa is poised to be a growth engine on the global stage, Clark says.

Much of the continent’s innovation is driven by small business, and she recognises that SMEs are the engines of future growth.

“We have an oblication to foster deeper and more dynamic partnerships to drive prosperity, jobs and sustainable business.

“Around the globe, the next generation doesn’t want just stability, but opportunity. And the private sector plays a big role in that.”

Clarke commits to taking the B20 South Africa recommendations to the G20 seriously as the US Chamber of Commerce drives the agenda forward over the next year.

“You can count on us to pick this up and drive it forward; to ensure continuing growth and prosperity for the global economy.

“Part of this is figuring out what the G20 countries can achieve together.”

She adds that the US will continue to focus on unlocking innovation. “The US administration wants to take the G20 back to its roots of economic growth and stability and together we will work around the key areas believed to be the foundations of greater growth.”

All government leaders are driving towards that same goal, Clark points out. “What the South African president and the US president have in common is a real need to address that growth for our populations.”

During it’s chairmanship of the B20 for the next year, Clark says the business community to advocate for clear regulatory frameworks and policies that are essential for countries to thrive and economies to grow.

“The business community has spoken with one shared voice, and we will continue to do that. We believe in the necessity for a shared collective future.

“The business community aims to solve the greatest problems of our time, and we are ready to step up to that challenge.”