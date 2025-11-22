Analyst SCP at PnP

Role Summary

To manage the full Wholesale Supply Chain process, including the accurate capturing of allocations, effective inbound ordering, and the monitoring of DC capacity. The role is responsible for overseeing aged stock management and ensuring consistent reporting and tracking of performance against KPIs and budgets. This position supports informed decision-making and drives operational efficiency across the Wholesale network.

Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, or related fields

1-2 years of experience in a Supply Chain Commercial or Finance role

Experience with financial reconciliations and reporting advantageous

Exposure to projects

Strong analytical and financial modeling skills

Proficiency in Excel, Power BI, and ERP systems (e.g., SAP)

Understanding of supply chain operations

Ability to understand all business stakeholders, their environment and how it impacts Supply Chain commercial and finance

Ability to analyse & understand detailed information and draw conclusions

Ability to plan and co-ordinate multiple tasks

Ability to work cross-functionally

Key Responsibilities

Reporting

Prepare daily and weekly reports on inbound and outbound progress.

Provide regular performance updates to key stakeholders.

Track and monitor DC Wholesale capacity and flag potential risks or constraints.

Monitor performance against Wholesale KPIs and highlight risks or deviations.

Allocations & Inbound Stock Ordering

Calculate and create Wholesale orders for Franchise daily.

Capture inbound orders and communicate updates to all stakeholders.

Ensure accuracy of all captured allocations, orders, and data across relevant systems.

Validate volumes, order quantities, lead times, and stock availability to maintain data integrity.

Operational Management

Manage the end-to-end Wholesale supply chain process, proactively identifying and resolving bottlenecks.

Coordinate with DC Operations to ensure inbound and outbound plans align with capacity and service requirements.

Monitor and manage aged, slow-moving, and excess stock through timely interventions.

Support the execution of promotional, seasonal, and new-launch stock flows into Franchise stores.

Stakeholder Engagement

Engage with Franchise, Merchandise, Planning, and DC teams to ensure alignment on priorities.

Respond timeously to Franchise queries related to orders, deliveries, stock availability, and DC capacity.

Provide clear communication regarding Wholesale performance, risks, and operational changes.

Continuous Improvement & Compliance

Identify opportunities to enhance Wholesale processes and improve operational efficiency.

Ensure compliance with internal controls, stock policies, and audit requirements.

Contribute to process improvement initiatives to support improved service delivery and cost efficiency.

Competencies

Technical & Analytical

Strong numerical reasoning and analytical problem-solving capability

High attention to detail and accuracy in data capturing and reporting

Ability to interpret operational data, identify trends, and propose solutions

Execution & Delivery

Strong time-management skills with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple deadlines

Demonstrates a strong sense of urgency and delivery focus

Ability to manage performance, meet KPIs, and maintain service levels under pressure

Communication & Collaboration

Clear and professional communication skills, both verbal and written

Ability to engage effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders

Mature and constructive approach to conflict management and resolution

Behavioural

Resilience and determination when navigating operational challenges

Proactive, solution-oriented, and able to think creatively when addressing constraints

Adaptable and able to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

