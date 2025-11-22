Analyst SCP at PnP

Role Summary
To manage the full Wholesale Supply Chain process, including the accurate capturing of allocations, effective inbound ordering, and the monitoring of DC capacity. The role is responsible for overseeing aged stock management and ensuring consistent reporting and tracking of performance against KPIs and budgets. This position supports informed decision-making and drives operational efficiency across the Wholesale network.
Requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Degree/Diploma in Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, or related fields
- 1-2 years of experience in a Supply Chain Commercial or Finance role
- Experience with financial reconciliations and reporting advantageous
- Exposure to projects
- Strong analytical and financial modeling skills
- Proficiency in Excel, Power BI, and ERP systems (e.g., SAP)
- Understanding of supply chain operations
- Ability to understand all business stakeholders, their environment and how it impacts Supply Chain commercial and finance
- Ability to analyse & understand detailed information and draw conclusions
- Ability to plan and co-ordinate multiple tasks
- Ability to work cross-functionally
Key Responsibilities
Reporting
- Prepare daily and weekly reports on inbound and outbound progress.
- Provide regular performance updates to key stakeholders.
- Track and monitor DC Wholesale capacity and flag potential risks or constraints.
- Monitor performance against Wholesale KPIs and highlight risks or deviations.
Allocations & Inbound Stock Ordering
- Calculate and create Wholesale orders for Franchise daily.
- Capture inbound orders and communicate updates to all stakeholders.
- Ensure accuracy of all captured allocations, orders, and data across relevant systems.
- Validate volumes, order quantities, lead times, and stock availability to maintain data integrity.
Operational Management
- Manage the end-to-end Wholesale supply chain process, proactively identifying and resolving bottlenecks.
- Coordinate with DC Operations to ensure inbound and outbound plans align with capacity and service requirements.
- Monitor and manage aged, slow-moving, and excess stock through timely interventions.
- Support the execution of promotional, seasonal, and new-launch stock flows into Franchise stores.
Stakeholder Engagement
- Engage with Franchise, Merchandise, Planning, and DC teams to ensure alignment on priorities.
- Respond timeously to Franchise queries related to orders, deliveries, stock availability, and DC capacity.
- Provide clear communication regarding Wholesale performance, risks, and operational changes.
Continuous Improvement & Compliance
- Identify opportunities to enhance Wholesale processes and improve operational efficiency.
- Ensure compliance with internal controls, stock policies, and audit requirements.
- Contribute to process improvement initiatives to support improved service delivery and cost efficiency.
Competencies
Technical & Analytical
- Strong numerical reasoning and analytical problem-solving capability
- High attention to detail and accuracy in data capturing and reporting
- Ability to interpret operational data, identify trends, and propose solutions
Execution & Delivery
- Strong time-management skills with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple deadlines
- Demonstrates a strong sense of urgency and delivery focus
- Ability to manage performance, meet KPIs, and maintain service levels under pressure
Communication & Collaboration
- Clear and professional communication skills, both verbal and written
- Ability to engage effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders
- Mature and constructive approach to conflict management and resolution
Behavioural
- Resilience and determination when navigating operational challenges
- Proactive, solution-oriented, and able to think creatively when addressing constraints
- Adaptable and able to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment