COP30 delivers benefits for Africa

The COP30 conference in Belem, Brazil showed that climate cooperation is producing results that matter for people’s lives, with real benefits across African nations.

One hundred and ninety-four countries, representing billions of people, concluded that the Paris Agreement on climate change is working, and resolved to make it go further and faster.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Climate Change, says: “We see progress in a new agreement on just transition, signaling that building climate resilience and the clean economy must also be fair, with every nation and every person able to share in its vast benefits.

“For the first time, 194 nations said in unison that the global transition to low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilience is irreversible and the trend of the future.”

COP30 in the Amazon also delivered a major win for African climate leadership, as delegates unanimously endorsed Ethiopia’s proposal to host the COP32 global climate conference in 2027. The global endorsement followed the swift endorsement of the African Group of nations, whose turn it is to determine the location of the COP climate conference in 2027.

Stiell comments: “I warmly congratulate Ethiopia for stepping up to take this vital role on the world stage, building on its climate leadership to date, and I commend the Africa Group for reaching agreement inclusively and swiftly.

“This is more than a diplomatic milestone. It signals Africa’s growing role in shaping global climate action and championing solutions that drive growth, jobs, resilience, and secure and affordable energy for all.”

COP30 reaches historic agreement on adaptation finance

A major breakthrough for vulnerable nations came with the a collective commitment in Belem to work toward tripling adaptation finance.

This is a significant step forward for Africa where climate change impacts are already threatening food security, health systems and infrastructure.

Tripling adaptation finance will help countries scale up climate-resilient agriculture, protect communities from floods and droughts, strengthen early warning systems, and support local development plans grounded in national priorities.

For many African nations, predictable and accessible adaptation finance is essential to safeguarding lives today and securing economic stability for the years ahead. The COP also reached agreement on a series of indicators to assess adaptation work.

Results from the COP30 Action Agenda

During COP30 the Brazilian Presidency and United Nations pushed for real economy progress through an Action Agenda. Key achievements include: