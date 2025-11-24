DuxNet launches multi-vendor SFP transceivers

DuxNet, the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking, has announced a locally supported range of optical transceivers designed to simplify inventories, speed up delivery and reduce interoperability headaches for South African networks.

At the heart of the launch is custom coding performed by Duxbury’s technical team in Johannesburg. This means that each module can be profiled for the intended switch or router before it ships.

“In roughly 95% of customer scenarios you can deploy a DuxNet transceiver, and we’ll code it per device requirement,” says Andrew Robb, technical officer at Duxbury Networking. “The result is faster delivery, fewer RMAs, and far less time wasted on brand lock-ins or guesswork.

“Our focus is reliability, not bargain-bin pricing, and we back that up with a lifetime warranty and telephonic support from our engineers.”

Because DuxNet programs EEPROMs to match target platforms, one physical SKU can serve multiple vendor ecosystems. That reduces spares complexity for partners and operators, while still maintaining Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) compliance and Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) for health and performance telemetry across models.

The initial line-up (fully supported now) consists of the following:

1G SX / LX (SFP): DUX1000SX (850 nm MM): up to 550m on OM3 (300m on OM1); DDM; 0–70 °C (C-temp) with -40–85°C (I-temp) option; and DUX1000LX (1310 nm SM): up to 10km; DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants available.

10G SR / LR (SFP+): DUX10GESR (850 nm MM): 300m (OM3) / 550m (OM4); no minimum distance (ideal for intra-office runs); DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants; andDUX10GELR (1310 nm SM): 10km reach; no minimum attenuation; DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants.

40G QSFP+: DUXQSFPSR (eSR4, 850 nm MM over MPO): up to 400m on OM4 (300m OM3); DDM; MSA-compliant; and DUXQSFPLR4 (LR4, CWDM over SM): 10km with 4 lanes at 1271/1291/1311/1331 nm; DDM; QSFP+ MSA.

All listed modules support DDM/DOM via a two-wire interface and adhere to the applicable SFF/QSFP MSA specifications. This ensures standards-based operation while enabling device-specific coding when needed.

Many DuxNet transceivers are offered in industrial temperature variants (-40 °C to +85 °C), which is critical for POPs, outdoor cabinets, plant floors, and non-conditioned spaces common in local deployments. Power consumption figures are kept low (≤1 W for 1G/10G SFP/SFP+), which helps with PoE/UPS sizing and thermal planning in dense racks.

“Partners often ask us to help standardise spares across mixed vendor environments,” says Robb. “With DuxNet optics and local coding, you can carry fewer part numbers, cover more scenarios, and still meet the exact idiosyncrasies of a given switch OS or line card without resorting to ‘grey-market’ products that can fail under pressure.”

Duxbury is also preparing 25G SFP28 and 100G QSFP28 profiles to broaden upgrade paths where multi-gig uplinks or leaf-spine designs are being introduced.