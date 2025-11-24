FNB braces for more than R3,3bn in Black Friday spend

FNB anticipates another strong day of spend on Black Friday this year, with continued growth expected in digital payments, online shopping and overall transactions expected to exceed R3,3-billion.

Early signals across 2025 show consistent customer spending and sustained adoption of secure digital payment methods, positioning this year’s event for solid activity across both physical and online retail.

In 2024, over R5,4-billion in transactions were processed on FNB Speedpoint devices throughout the weekend.

E-commerce was a major driver of activity, recording a 37% increase in transaction values and a 76% increase in transaction volumes.

Virtual Card spend grew by 59% year-on-year, contributing more than R600 million to total Black Friday spend.

Based on prior year’s performance and the bank’s year-to-date activity, FNB expects similar patterns this year.

Digital wallets and virtual cards remain among the fastest-growing payment methods, while cash usage continues to decline across the market.

Online shopping is expected to accelerate further as more customers seek convenience, security and competitive promotions.

FNB credit card business development head Akshay Bhayroo says: “Customer behaviour over the year shows that South Africans are making deliberate choices about how and when they spend, such as shifting their budgets towards essentials, prioritising discounts, and timing purchases to align with promotional periods.

“We expect digital payments to play an even larger role this Black Friday as customers look for convenience, safety and real value. Last year set a strong foundation and the momentum across 2025 suggests that this year will follow a similar pattern of steady growth across both online and in-store retail.”

FNB anticipates earlier shopping behaviour to continue. Last year, spend from a week ahead of the main Black Friday event rose by 25% compared to 7% the year before, and retailers have again released promotions earlier than in previous years. Grocery, clothing and entertainment categories are likely to remain the most active, with tourism and apparel expected to show continued resilience.

The bank expects customers to rely more on digital safety features during this period.

These anticipated trends reflect broader shifts in customer behaviour, including greater comfort with secure digital payments, a growing preference for contactless options and increased use of rewards to stretch household budgets.

Last year, online purchases accounted for 42% of all credit card customers spend, a 17% rise year on year, while digital wallets represented 18% of all in-store transactions, increasing by 43% year-on-year.