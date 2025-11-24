How to use AI tools and navigate Black Friday safely

With Black Friday fast approaching, consumers are sure to be turning to artificial intelligence (AI) in increasing numbers.

From personalised shopping agents to virtual try-ons, AI promises a smoother, more efficient path to the perfect purchase. The data is clear; consumers are ready to let AI take the wheel.

According to Kaspersky survey data, 72% of respondents have used AI, with 30% integrating it into daily routines like generating shopping lists and planning budgets.

This trend is set to explode during the holiday season.

Shoppers are deploying AI as a powerful “deal hunter,” moving beyond simple price comparisons into the era of agentic commerce, where consumers can delegate shopping tasks entirely.

Imagine instructing an AI agent to monitor prices for a specific 65-inch 4K TV and authorising it to purchase automatically when the price drops below your target.

Not only customers, but also famous brands and marketplaces are also rapidly embedding AI into every layer of the shopping experience, from dynamic pricing engines and predictive inventory systems to personalised product recommendations and AI-powered chat assistants.

Some brands already allow shoppers to explore and buy products from retail ecosystems directly through AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

However, convenience in AI-driven commerce introduces new cybersecurity risks. Entrusting AI agents with shopping and payment decisions opens several attack vectors: chatbots can be compromised through prompt injection techniques that redirect users to malicious websites, while credential theft from these sites can lead to financial fraud and data breaches.

What’s more, during Black Friday, scammers frequently impersonate major retailers like Amazon and Walmart to send phishing emails claiming to offer exclusive discounts or prizes.

For instance, last year Kaspersky reported a near 25% surge in retail-focused cyberthreats ahead of Black Friday.

The good news is that people don’t have to forgo the benefits of AI to stay safe. By adopting the following smart cyber habits, consumers can make shopping more profitable and secure: