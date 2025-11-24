Intel, Cisco partner to put AI workloads on the edge

The edge is quickly taking hold as a new frontier for compute, especially as the demand for agentic and physical AI workloads increases.

Enterprises now require more adaptable infrastructures that can scale across multiple industries – like retail, manufacturing and healthcare – and manage data closer to where it is generated.

Cisco, in collaboration with Intel, has announced a first-of-its-kind integrated platform for distributed AI workloads. Powered by Intel Xeon 6 system-on-chip (SoC), the solution brings compute, networking, storage and security closer to data generated at the edge for real-time AI inferencing and agentic workloads.

“A systems approach to AI infrastructure – one which integrates hardware, software and an open ecosystem – is essential to the future of compute, from the smallest edge device to the most complex data centre,” says Sachin Katti, chief technology and AI officer and GM of Intel’s Network and Edge Group.

“Together with Cisco, we’re redefining what’s possible: delivering a unified, secure, and scalable infrastructure that is purpose-built to handle the next decade of complex AI workloads generating real-time intelligence where it is needed most.”

With Unified Edge, customers can maximise the overall flexibility of their infrastructures, enabling the implementation of a wide range of AI applications efficiently and cost effectively.

Additional support for Intel and Cisco’s broad ecosystem of software developers allows quick and streamlined deployment of pre-verified applications accelerating time-to-value.

“Customers need infrastructure that adapts to them, not the other way around,” says Jeremy Foster, senior vice-president and GM of Cisco Compute. “With Intel Xeon 6 and Cisco Unified Edge, they can run their workloads – from traditional apps to new AI services – closer to where business actually happens.

“Together, we’re enabling them to scale performance, simplicity and trust from the data centre to the edge.”