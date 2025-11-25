Africa unites to save lives on Red Saturday

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) will join blood services across Africa for a ground-breaking blood donation event, Red Saturday, scheduled for Saturday 29 November 2025.

The event aims to engage thousands of donors across five nations, collecting lifesaving blood donations to support hospitals and patients in need.

Red Saturday is more than a blood drive, it represents African unity and solidarity, a collective effort to address blood shortages across the continent, and a celebration of the lifesaving power of voluntary blood donation.

The initiative carries a simple yet powerful message:

Voluntary blood donation saves lives.

New donors are urgently needed to ensure a safe and sufficient blood supply.

Blood is needed continuously – not only in emergencies, but every single day.

Five nations – South Africa, Namibia, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tanzania – have confirmed their participation in this historic event. Together, they will mobilise communities, inspire donors, and showcase Africa’s united commitment to saving lives.

“Red Saturday embodies the spirit of African solidarity,” says Marike Carli, public relations manager of the Western Cape Blood Service. “By donating blood, we are not only giving life, but also strengthening the bonds that unite us as a continent.”

Thandi Mosupye, senior manager: marketing, communication and brand at SANBS, says: “At the South African National Blood Service, we believe that the gift of blood is a shared act of humanity, one that transcends borders and brings our continent closer together. Through Red Saturday, Africa speaks with one voice of compassion, unity, and purpose – proving that together, we can save countless lives.”

Participating services include the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) and the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) from South Africa, the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS), the National Blood Service Ghana (NBS Ghana), the Ethiopian National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS Ethiopia), and the National Blood Transfusion Service Tanzania (NBTS Tanzania).

Through coordinated local events, Red Saturday aims to:

Inspire first-time donors to take action.

Encourage regular donors to continue their lifesaving contributions.

Highlight the power of unity in addressing healthcare challenges.

Amplify the message of hope, compassion, and community.

Blood Donation Criteria

If you are between 16 and 75 years old, weigh 50kg or more, and are in good general health, lead a safe sexual lifestyle, you may be eligible to donate blood. The process takes just 30 minutes, and you may donate every 56 days. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal within 3–4 hours before donating and to increase their fluid intake before and after donation.

For more information or to find your participating blood donation clinic visit wcbs.org.za or send a WhatsApp to 060 549 7244.