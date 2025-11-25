Checkers Sixty60 breaks delivery records in Early Black Friday

Checkers Sixty60 has set new records for daily orders, pick rates and on-time deliveries during its Early Black Friday online exclusive promotion.

Between 20 and 23 November, Checkers Sixty60 ran online-only deals across both groceries and general merchandise, culminating in its highest-ever daily orders on Saturday 22 November.

7,5-million products were picked and delivered during the promotion

97,6% of first choice products ordered were picked in full, exceeding the 2025 average of 96,8%

95,3% were delivered on time, ahead of its 2025 average of 94%

The average grocery delivery time during this promotion was just 33 minutes

More than 1,9-million users visited the app

“It’s easy to market convenience and low prices, but it’s another thing entirely to maintain speed, accuracy and scale during one of the busiest retail periods of the year,” says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation Officer for the Shoprite Group.

The Early Black Friday online-only promotion saw strong uptake across core grocery categories, led by cheese, rice, coffee, and chocolate.

Top-selling grocery deals included:

Clover Gouda / Cheddar Cheese

Cadbury Slabs

Nescafe Gold Instant Coffee

Butro Spread

Tastic Long Grain Rice

This year also marked the first time that Sixty60’s expanded general merchandise range was included in Early Black Friday promotions. Customers responded enthusiastically to deep discounts on high-ticket items, such as: