Knowledge Hub aims to keep G20 outcomes alive

The G20 Legacy Knowledge Hub is set to launch in December 2025.

The hub follows the conclusion of the G20 Summit last weekend, and will be launched by SustainaBridge in partnership with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

While the formal G20 Presidency officially concluded with the Summit, the G20 Knowledge Hub will ensure that the outcomes of its leadership are celebrated, institutionalised and shared with the African continent and the Global South.

“The launch of this initiative is not just a ceremonial milestone; it is a bridge between leadership and action,” says Professor Puleng LenkaBula, vice-chancellor of UNISA. “South Africa has demonstrated the power of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and forward-thinking policy.

“This launch ensures that the lessons, networks, and innovations of the G20 Presidency continue to drive sustainable growth and multilateral impact across the continent and beyond.”

At the G20 Legacy Knowledge launch, business leaders, policymakers, academics, and international partners can expect a series of forward-looking announcements aimed at cementing South Africa’s G20 legacy.

Highlights include the public beta of the G20 Knowledge Management System, providing open access to summit research and data.

The launch will also unveil the 2026 Programme Calendar, featuring flagship initiatives such as the Global Solidarity Expo and the Knowledge Summit Series, ensuring the momentum of the G20 continues well beyond the summit.