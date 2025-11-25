Vodacom in multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud

Vodacom Group has announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation using Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) product portfolio.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Vodacom will harness the capabilities of Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure to unify its vast data assets – and then apply generative AI models, including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen, across its business.

It is expected that this will result in improved operational efficiencies for Vodacom and also deliver new AI-powered services for African consumers.

“This collaboration is more than a technology upgrade; it is a deep commitment to Africa’s digital revolution,” says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom. “Integrating Google Cloud’s data and AI solutions into our business will modernise our infrastructure and fundamentally shift our operational paradigm.

“This collaboration is essential for us to build and deploy solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of the continent, ensuring the transformative power of AI is accessible to millions of customers and businesses across Africa.”

Maureen Costello, vice-president: UKI and SSA at Google Cloud, says: “Google Cloud is proud to support Vodacom in accelerating AI across Africa. By providing access to our most advanced generative AI models from Gemini and our leading data infrastructure, we are supporting Vodacom’s ambitious vision to build technology solutions that improve the lives of Africans.”

The primary goals of the collaboration are centered on three strategic pillars: