Africa faces critical funding gap for Malaria fight

Africa is facing an intensifying malaria emergency, with rising infections, stalled progress, and a widening funding gap threatening decades of hard-won gains.

In response, global and regional partners have reaffirmed their commitment to protect the most vulnerable and prevent a devastating resurgence.

On the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Global Fund’s Eighth Replenishment Summit convened world leaders during a period of economic and geopolitical turbulence. Partners pledged $11,34-billion to sustain lifesaving programs for AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, and to strengthen global health security.

While short of the Investment Case target, the outcome reflects enduring global solidarity and shared responsibility.

South African-founded social benefit organisation, Goodbye Malaria announced a R94-million ($5,5-million) commitment to accelerate elimination efforts across the MOSASWA region (Mozambique, Eswatini, South Africa), urging governments, businesses, and civil society to act before progress is reversed.

Malaria continues to claim African children’s lives at alarming rates, while a severe financing deficit threatens essential services such as vector control, surveillance, testing, and treatment.

This contribution is made possible through the strength of Goodbye Malaria’s partnerships including Nando’s, Vodacom and Relate Trust, whose longstanding support demonstrates how purpose driven business can deliver measurable impact.

“Over the past decade, our work with the Global Fund has shown how partnerships between governments, the private sector, and global institutions can deliver measurable impact.” says Sherwin Charles, co-founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria. “Our commitment is about more than saving lives today; it’s about securing the long-term health, prosperity and resilience of communities across Southern Africa. Together, we can set a precedent for what is possible when we act collectively.”

Hosting the Global Fund Replenishment on African soil highlighted the continent’s leadership role. South Africa pledged $26,6-million, more than doubling its previous contribution, complemented by $10-million from the private sector. Major global contributors included the US ($4,6-billion), the UK (GBP 850-million), Germany (€1-billion), Canada (CAD 1,02-illion), and increased contributions from India, Ireland, and Korea. African implementing countries collectively pledged $51,59-million.

Despite low local transmission, nearly five million South Africans remain at risk, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Goodbye Malaria’s decade-long support of MOSASWA interventions – including mobile testing, indoor spraying, surveillance and behaviour-change campaigns – have kept over 4-million people malaria-free in 2024.

However, rising drug resistance, shifting mosquito behaviour, and climate change threaten these gains.

The Global Fund emphasised that pledged funds must support agile, country-driven programs, including expanded nets, indoor spraying, vaccines, and resilient surveillance systems.

“This Replenishment shows what we can achieve together,” notes Global Fund executive director Peter Sands. “But we must evolve – smarter, faster, and more efficiently – to maximise impact.”