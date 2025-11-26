DeVere CEO welcomes ‘scrappier AI’

The AI sector is in a volatile stage as investors “abandon the idea that one unified mentality can carry every company involved in advanced computing”.

This is the analysis of Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as Nvidia shares fall 3% on reports that Meta will use Google AI chips.

He says the reaction shows how rapidly the centre of gravity in AI is shifting.

“Investors are reassessing their assumptions. The belief that one dominant supplier can dictate the pace, pricing and direction of the entire sector no longer holds. Capital is responding to genuine competition.”

He believes that this shift is not only overdue, but actively positive for global markets.

“This development is welcomed because it brings discipline back into valuations.

“The whole sector strengthens when investors reward companies for real capability instead of treating the whole industry as a single trade.

“The Meta–Google move signals a broader trend: hyperscalers want more control over their own AI infrastructure,” Green says. “The era of relying on a single provider for the most expensive, most strategically sensitive hardware is fading. Investors recognise what that means.

“When platforms diversify their chip supply, it forces every participant in the AI ecosystem to compete on efficiency, not narrative.

“This is the pressure the sector needs. It pushes innovation harder, contains excessive pricing power, and ultimately delivers a healthier investment environment,” he explains.

He adds that last year’s AI surge produced distortions that needed correcting.

“The boom created an expectation that every company with AI exposure would grow at the same rate. That was never realistic and markets are now stripping out the excess.

“It strengthens the sector because only firms with genuine economic advantage can justify premium valuations.”

The shift is already reshaping leadership. Hardware players must prove that their cost structures can withstand competition. Model developers must show durable demand beyond early excitement. Cloud providers must demonstrate that AI workloads can scale without eroding profitability.

Green says this readjustment is likely to benefit institutional and retail investors alike.

“Investors gain when the sector becomes more transparent. A market built on hype is unstable. A market built on performance is investable. This correction moves the industry toward the second category. That is why we welcome this trend.”

He warns that companies relying on inertia face sharper scrutiny.

“The capital required for frontier AI is enormous. Firms that fail to deliver practical gains will lose investor confidence quickly. The market is beginning to reward clarity, not promises.”

Despite the turbulence, Green believes the long-term AI story remains intact. “AI continues to be a defining force in global growth. What’s changing is the filter investors use. The sector is finally starting to be reshaped by competition.”