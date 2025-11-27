Confidence in business data is key

Business data has never been as available – perhaps even as unavoidable – as it is today, with every expense tracked, every transaction sliced and diced, and every client described down to the finest nuances of their purchasing history and personal preferences.

In many ways, it’s a golden age.

But there’s a growing gap between the businesses that use this data to hone their strategies and improve their performance, and those that only think they do.

In its third annual State of Digital Survey, Digitlab explores the differences between stats-driven businesses and the rest. And one of the key differentials is confidence: when a business has confidence on its data, it uses this data more effectively, improves its results, and outperforms its competitor.

Insights from the survey reveal a market that is increasingly mature, pragmatic, and focused. Rather than chasing every trend, businesses are learning to balance innovation with discipline – building marketing systems that are data-informed, AI-enabled and human-centred.

Defining the differences

A major finding from the survey is that there is a sharp divide between data-driven marketers and those still guided by instinct or budget constraints – and this difference may be simply stated as confidence.

For example, 72% of data-driven organisations express confidence in their own previous experience and success – compared to just 55% of non–data-driven companies. They also prioritise customer data (57%) far more than their less mature peers (31%).

Data replaces hesitation with direction: when businesses have access to clear, validated insights, they can make instinctive yet evidence-backed decisions — confident that each move supports growth.

Data-driven organisations make investment and strategy decisions with greater clarity and conviction. They use customer feedback, campaign data and performance insights to validate direction and measure success.

This data fluency allows them to move beyond budget limitations – aligning marketing investment with business objectives rather than reacting to competitor behaviour or short-term financial pressures.

By contrast, non-data-driven businesses often rely on fragmented decision-making frameworks -multiple opinions, external advice, and internal politics – that dilute focus and slow progress.

Without the confidence that comes from substantial evidence, marketing strategy becomes defensive, reactive, and over-reliant on cost control.

Confidence is a business tool

When businesses have confidence in their decision-making processes, they are able to innovate quickly and achieve first-mover advantage in a market. They are also able to pivot more quicky when the data reveals that a strategy or tactical approach is not working.

Confidence in decisions means that sufficient resources will be allocated to their execution – increasing the likelihood of success. It also means decision-making is more objective: data-driven confidence reduces the likelihood of such errors as confirmation bias.

Not all data is created equal, however. “Poor-quality data can result in poor decisions, so it’s critical that businesses cleanse, validate, and maintain their data regularly,” notes Digitlab founder Mike Saunders.

“They also need to ensure that it’s easily accessible. And most critically, they need to invest in technology and processes to integrate their data sets into a single cohesive source that gives them a clear and realistic view of their operations.”