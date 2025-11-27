Follow Joel Stransky’s Hope Ride live

The Hope Ride from Durban to Swakopmund is now officially live, and supporters across South Africa can track every kilometre of Joel Stransky and the team’s 2 500km journey in real-time.
Britehouse, which built the Tour de France operations app, has created a cloud-powered tracking platform that allows the public to follow the riders’ progress from any device.
You can track the ride live here: http://hoperide.co.za/
The platform gives audiences:
- Live GPS tracking of the team as they move across Southern Africa
- Interactive maps and stage updates for an immersive experience
- Tour de France-grade stability and performance, even in remote desert stretches
- A direct link to donate to the LumoHawk Foundation
This year’s Hope Ride is a mission to restore sight for children who cannot afford eye care.