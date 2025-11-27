HP Inc brings in AI to replace up to 6 000 jobs

HP Inc, whose profit for the year fell short of estimates, will replace between 4 000 and 6 000 employees with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

These job cuts could save the company as much as $1-billion a year.

“It’s something we have to do to make sure the company stays competitive,” according to HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores.

Most of the jobs that will be replaced by AI will be in product development, customer support, sales and manufacturing.

This is the second round of major job cuts by HP Ind in the last three years, with between 4 000 and 6 000 jobs already shed.