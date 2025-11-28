Dear modern telcos, your legacy BSS could be holding you back

According to a recent Capgemini report, more than 70% of telecom operators understand that legacy systems are a barrier to digital transformation and hinder the delivery of efficient, personalised services to customers.

By Damian Burnett, sales director at VAS-X

While these businesses acknowledge the downside of sticking with legacy infrastructure, they are often fearful (and rightly so) of the complexity, cost, and potential disruption that can come with upgrading their existing tech.

This is particularly true for Business Support Systems (BSS). A BSS manages critical revenue-related functions, from billing and revenue management to CRM and order fulfilment, and forms the backbone of how telcos interact with customers.

Telcos are often tentative about a BSS overhaul because they’ve already made significant investments in legacy technology and can’t justify the cost of an upgrade.

Additionally, these systems are such a key component of day-to-day operations, operators are understandably cautious about making changes to something that has traditionally worked well enough and where such a change would introduce significant operational risk.

A BSS upgrade is a significant project, something akin to a bank replacing its entire network of ATMs. It’s a project that touches every part of the business, impacts millions of customers, and requires meticulous planning and execution.

But legacy BSS platforms are typically monolithic, complex and costly to maintain, leaving telcos stuck between the risk of disruption and the need to modernise.

So, how do you know when it’s time to move to a modern BSS?

If your competitors are gaining traction with the frequent launch of new products and you’re losing market share, it might be time to modernise your BSS. If it takes you months to update your processes in response to market or regulatory changes, and others are moving at a much faster pace, your business support systems need a refresh.

If your customer satisfaction scores are down, if you’re struggling with billing inaccuracies and high maintenance costs, modernising your BSS is the right move.

BSS migration mastery

The dilemma is clear: replacing or upgrading a system is a big step but continuing to rely on increasingly outdated technology threatens innovation, competitiveness and future growth. For telcos wanting to replace a legacy BSS without the risk, taking a modular or phased approach is the best strategy.

Rather than upgrading everything at the same time, savvy telcos can opt to swap out specific services, whether it’s just a CRM component or invoicing component, maybe the onboarding component and then scale things up at their own pace.

With this approach, old and new systems can run in parallel, with the legacy system continuing to handle live operations, while the new system is tested and validated. It’s also possible to run a phased customer migration, so that operators can refine processes and resolve issues before affecting their entire customer base.

While there’s no doubt that a BSS upgrade is a big project, the risks of delaying an upgrade far outweigh the challenges of migration. Especially if you migrate in stages.

When adopting a phased approach, operators can modernise with lower risk, and guaranteed continuity of service and enjoy the benefits of modern platforms – from quick product launches and better operational efficiency to improved customer experience.