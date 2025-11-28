Digital adoption the foundation for customer experience

Success in today’s financial services sector is built on delivering a perfect customer experience (CX) – and the modern customer demands seamless, instant, and personalised financial services, from an organisation that operates at peak efficiency and delivers robust security.

The challenge facing traditional financial services players, in what has become a rapidly evolving arena, is that many still utilise aging infrastructure, operate disparate systems and platforms, and have failed to prioritise investment in digitalisation.

Burdened by legacy banking systems, patchwork integrations, and underfunded transformation projects, these players face serious bottlenecks that weigh down efficiency, raise operational costs, and expose banks to compliance and security risks – all of which negatively impact the crucial CX metric.

At the same time, a host of new digital-first competitors have embraced digital transformation and the technologies that are underpinned by it – setting new benchmarks for speed, transparency, and customer experience, and demonstrating why the traditional banks’ cautious approach to technology adoption is costing them market share.

Digital solutions company, e4 Group CEO, Grant Phillips, says that without urgent investment in integrated, future-ready platforms, many financial institutions will lose further ground in a market where digital maturity is fast becoming the defining competitive advantage.

“Digital adoption is not something that should be viewed as a once-off project, but rather something that requires continual effort. Moreover, adoption should be driven by the need to deliver the best possible CX, in order to build strong client loyalty. In a world where the customer truly is king, the reality is clear: digitalisation is the engine of survival and growth.”

Traditional banking powerhouses are now being hampered by their own size and age, as their sprawling legacy systems simply can’t keep up with their agile, digital-first competitors. Manual, paper-heavy and siloed systems remain common in industries like property and finance, but they’re proving too slow to be effective, and too costly to maintain.

“Every inefficiency costs money and undermines customer trust. Every delay due to cumbersome paper-based processes negatively impacts the client and makes the CX less enjoyable. In property transactions, for example, digital platforms have already shaved weeks off transfer times, translating into millions in early revenue for banks and less stress for buyers and sellers. The message is simple: inefficiency is no longer affordable.”

At the same time, customers recognise the rising risk of cybercrime – one of the fastest-growing threats to businesses today. Phillips notes that weak workflow, outdated processes, and email-based approvals are leaving the door wide open for fraud: “Business email compromise thrives in these gaps. That’s why digitalisation is now about security as much as efficiency. By redesigning workflows with fraud prevention built in, businesses can protect both themselves and their customers.”

After all, innovation and security go hand in hand, so it is no surprise to learn that the most innovative companies are building security into their R&D pipelines from day one – because they understand that creating resilient products and services that are trustworthy is what keeps their customers coming back.

This is why traditional financial institutions are finding that their failure to adequately digitally transform is costing them dearly. Digital-first competitors and fintech entrants have redefined what good service means, offering their customers instant approvals, clear communication, and seamless and secure digital journeys – thereby significantly raising the service bar.

In a market where bond switching and competitive lending are on the rise, banks and other service providers can no longer compete on rates alone, they need to offer value through fast, transparent, digital-first experiences.

Clearly, the foundation of a successful CX strategy is agility. In a world of perpetual volatility – currency swings, power outages, geopolitical shifts and rapid tech change – remaining nimble is the most effective way to keep ahead of the pack.

The businesses that thrive in this environment will be those that can pivot fast, reprioritise in real time, and turn shocks into opportunities. Digitalisation provides the foundation for this agility, whether through automation, cloud-native platforms, or AI-driven insights.

“The next wave of digitalisation is fuelled by data. AI and analytics are already transforming industries, from smarter lending, through genuinely personalised customer service, all the way to predictive maintenance. Companies that harness their data effectively will outpace those that don’t,” adds Phillips.

He says that moving forward, digitalisation will be shaped by necessity as much as opportunity. “The businesses that win will be those that don’t just digitise existing processes, but those that rethink how they deliver value: faster, safer, and more transparently.”

“Ultimately, a concerted and ongoing digital transformation programme is the only way to remain competitive. This is what will provide the foundation on which to implement the kind of initiatives that take your business to the next technological level, while creating the kind of CX that boosts loyalty and increases revenue.”