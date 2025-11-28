How to unlock Africa’s economic potential

Africa’s abundant natural resources, young population and expanding middle class are set to redefine the continent’s role in global economic growth, sustainable development and the energy transition.

This is according to S&P Global’s Look Forward: Unlocking Africa, which brings together S&P Global research on the continent’s economic outlook, highlighting how renewable energy, sustainable and blended finance, capital market development, and infrastructure investment are shaping Africa’s future.

The report examines both the opportunities these innovations create for growth and the persistent challenges that continue to slow progress.

Highlights of the research include:

“Unlocking Africa’s economic potential hinges on sustained global collaboration, as well its ability to harness human capital and natural resources while using new technologies to accelerate long-term sustainable development,” says Samira Mensah, MD for Africa Research and Analytics at S&P Global Ratings.

“The continent stands at a crossroads, needing to accelerate regional integration through trade and industrialization, while leveraging the energy transition to improve access to transport, electricity, water and digital networks for its growing population.”